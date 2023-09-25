The government of Somaliland has categorically stated that it will not engage in discussion about unification with Somalia.

The government of Somaliland has firmly rejected the prospect of unification talks despite an offer by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to mediate between the two parties. Museveni’s unexpected proposition has stirred debates and raised questions about the future relationship between Somaliland and Somalia.

A self-declared independent nation, Somaliland unilaterally proclaimed autonomy from Somalia in 1991, following years of civil war. Despite enjoying relative stability and holding democratic elections, it has struggled to gain international recognition as a sovereign nation.

The government of Somaliland clarified its stance in a strongly worded statement released late on Sunday. “Any dialogue that transpires between Somaliland and Somalia will not discuss unification, but rather how the two previously united countries can move forward separately,” it said.

Often described as an “oasis of stability” in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland has managed to maintain peace and conduct disarmament programs while its neighbor, Somalia, has been ravaged by conflict for decades. However, recent clashes in the Las Anod region have threatened this reputation.

President Museveni’s unexpected offer to mediate between Somaliland and Somalia came following his meeting with Jama Muse Jama, a special envoy for Somaliland. During the meeting, Museveni emphasized the need to move away from “politics of identity” and instead focus on achieving prosperity for both Somaliland and Somalia.

In response to Somaliland’s resolute rejection of talks on unification, Museveni’s deputy press secretary made it clear that Uganda’s state house had no further comment on the matter.

Somalia’s information and interior ministers have not commented on the situation, though Somalia’s position has consistently been that it considers Somaliland part of Somalia and wants unification.