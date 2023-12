The Port Of Berbera and Geopolitics Of The Western Indian Ocean

The article is structured in seven parts. After the introduction, the article locates Berbera in the larger process of development of ports and military bases in the WIO. The region lying in the Sudan–Kenya–Oman triangle has been experiencing the engagement by major global as well as regional powers like China , Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and UAE. These powers are engaged in activities like building infrastructure, developing ports and establishing military bases in this region. The development of the port of Berbera is part of this geopolitical process. The article then establishes the strategic importance of Berbera through the lens of history and geopolitics. A natural deep-water port like Berbera once hosted Soviet Russia’s military base and therefore, in contemporary geopolitics, UAE’s growing interest for Berbera is not surprising. UAE, though its bases in southern Yemen and presence in Somaliland, is now in a position to monitor and shape the maritime affairs of the Gulf of Aden and project its influence in the region more effectively. As the interests of Somaliland, representative offices in 12 countries and also has 18 honorary consuls without formal offices in other countries. Djibouti, Ethiopia and UAE converge at Berbera, the article explains the interests of each of these three actors in the three sections. It remains sensitive to the interconnections and complementarity of these interests with each other. And finally, the concluding remarks tie up major arguments of the article.

For the purpose of this article, WIO is defined as the region lying between Egypt in the north, South Africa in the south and India in the east which incorporates geo-strategically important water bodies such as the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Mozambique Channel ( Gurjar & Dutta, 2021 ). The geopolitical impact of the development of the port of Berbera and UAE's expansive engagement is felt more prominently in the region lying between the triangular maritime and continental space formed by Sudan, Kenya, and Oman.

In June 2021, phase 1 of the modernization of the port of Berbera in the self-governing territory of Somaliland was inaugurated. DP World, a company backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has developed the port and is going to operate it for the next three decades. The inaugural ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries from Somaliland including its President, Ministers of Finance and Transport from neighboring Ethiopia, and top officials of the DP World ( DP World, 2021 ). The significance of developing a world-class port on the southern coastline of the Gulf of Aden , in an unstable neighborhood of Yemen and Somalia, goes beyond economics and international trade. The emergence of such a port was possible because of the convergence of interests of Somaliland, UAE, and representative offices in 12 countries and also has 18 honorary consuls without formal offices in other countries. Djibouti, Ethiopia . Therefore, the port signals the strategic willingness of a major Gulf power (UAE) to develop ports, establish bases, and stay engaged in a difficult geopolitical environment. For land-locked Ethiopia, Berbera is an important opportunity to reduce its overwhelming dependence on Djibouti and diversify its access points to the sea. And finally, for Somaliland, the port of Berbera is a prized national asset which promises to change the fortunes of thisstate. It hopes to attract international shipping, foreign investments, and possibly, eventual recognition through the increased engagement with the world facilitated by Berbera. Therefore, the port of Berbera is a symbol of geopolitical churning taking place in the Western Indian Ocean (WIO).

Apart from these ports, geopolitics is also being played out with respect to other important ports in the Northern Indian Ocean such as the port of al-Duqm in Oman. In the past few years, Oman has been performing the difficult balancing act between China on the one hand and India, the US, and United Kingdom (UK) on the other hand. The special economic zone around the port of Duqm has received substantial Chinese investments whereas the navies of India, the US, and the UK have secured the access to the strategically important port ( Lons, 2019 ). Three other ports, that is, Chabahar in Iran, Gwadar in Pakistan and Berbera in Somaliland are important in the geopolitics of ports in the Northern Indian Ocean. The article is concerned about the role of Berbera and therefore does not focus on the other two, equally or perhaps even more important, ports. Their significance in the shaping of Indian Ocean geopolitics is acknowledged nonetheless.

In the case of Yemen, the Houthi rebels and the weak government have not been able to prevent the UAE from acquiring control over the strategically important ports and islands like Perim and Socotra Islands, and the port of Aden located in southern Yemen along the Gulf of Aden and the strait of Bab-el-Mandeb ( Vertin, 2019 ). It is unlikely that even when the war in Yemen ends, the UAE will let go of control over such prime real estate without significant international pressure ( Riedel, 2021 ). The UAE’s military presence in Yemen is part of its broader strategy of expanding its influence in the Northwest Indian Ocean and the Red Sea region. It has also acquired bases in Eritrea, Somaliland and Puntland and along with these military facilities, the strategic presence in Yemen makes UAE a key player in the geopolitics of the Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea ( Vertin, 2019 ). Through its bases, UAE will be able to monitor the global shipping and petroleum traffic passing through the region.

Two other states Somalia and Yemen are important owing to their location in the maritime and continental space of the Northwest Indian Ocean. They are plagued by internal conflicts and political instability. Yet their strategically important location near Djibouti and Somaliland, both of which are politically stable, makes it imperative for interested foreign powers to build military facilities in these countries. Turkey has established a military base in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu and is supporting Somalia through training and equipment to establish country’s navy and coastguard ( Melvin, 2019 , p. 14). It is also engaged in developing a slew of other infrastructure projects in the country and enjoys considerable influence in Somalia ( TRT World, 2020 ). It has also gained substantial experience in operating and safeguarding critical infrastructure in conflict-ridden regions, which also increases Turkey’s international importance. In this context, it is no surprise that Turkey had offered to deploy troops to protect the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan while the Taliban was taking over the country ( Meral, 2021 ).

Djibouti is not the only country that has seen a frantic development of infrastructure, especially ports, by foreign powers. Kenya, a southern neighbor of Somalia and an important state in the East African geopolitics is also leveraging the interest of major global powers to its own advantage. China is developing the port of Lamu in Kenya whereas Japan is funding the modernization of the port of Mombasa ( Akwiri, 2015 BBC News, 2016 ). Japanese assistance for Mombasa includes the development of a bridge that will link Mombasa's mainland to an island in the city. Japan is supporting the development of road, power, water supply and drainage projects to facilitate the special economic zone near Mombasa as well ( Obulutsa, 2019 ). The China-built port of Lamu is aspiring to emerge as a trans-shipment hub for global shipping and will be a useful node in the transport corridor linking Kenya with landlocked South Sudan and Ethiopia ( Bachmann & Kilaka, 2021 ). It is also likely to bring northern Kenya into the mainstream of the Kenyan economy ( Bachmann & Kilaka, 2021 ). The modernization and upgradation of Kenyan infrastructure, especially ports on the Indian Ocean, through the Japanese as well as Chinese assistance are likely to increase Kenya's attractiveness as a major shipping hub in the WIO and could position Kenya as a gateway for the foreign investments coming into the region. Coupled with their military bases in Djibouti, the presence in Kenya allows China and Japan to extend their influence in the region and expand their strategic footprint in East Africa.

Djibouti has emerged as probably the most important country in the region. The establishment of military bases in Djibouti, located off the straits of Bab-el-Mandeb and northern neighbour of Somaliland, by Japan (in 2011) and China (in 2017) and their implications for regional security have garnered a lot of media and scholarly attention in the recent past. The economic and military activities of China related to Djibouti are significant. China has established a military base at Djibouti and is operating as well as expanding the port of Doraleh in Djibouti, which is likely to increase its leverage even further ( Blanchard & Collins, 2019 ). Earlier, UAE’s DP World was developing the port of Doraleh and Djibouti ejected the UAE from the project. Therefore, UAE has reasons to undercut the pre-eminent role enjoyed by Djibouti in the Northwest Indian Ocean. Moreover, China has connected Djibouti with Addis Ababa, Ethiopian capital, through a 750-km modern railway line and therefore, Djibouti is likely to remain important as a conduit to sea for landlocked Ethiopia’s international trade ( Tarrosy & Vörös, 2018 ).

In the past few years, major global as well as regional powers are strengthening their economic, military and strategic presence in the littoral states of the WIO. Powers such as China, the United States (US), Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and Russia have become quite active in the region and are engaged in a range of activities to augment their presence ( Melvin, 2019 ). It includes the establishment of military bases and listening posts, building dual-use infrastructure such as railways as well as extending loans and economic packages to the littoral states to ensure their support for the strategies of these states. As a result of these activities, countries located in the greater Northwest Indian Ocean region such as Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen and Oman find themselves at the receiving end of the strategic rivalries between these major global as well as regional powers. Even a self-governing territory like Somaliland (which has been functioning as a state and is vying for international recognition) and a semi-autonomous Somali region of Puntland, which is located at the tip of the Horn of Africa, are attaining increasing strategic importance in the geopolitics of the WIO ( Vertin, 2019 ).

Berbera Port: History and Geopolitics

In the context of the colonial competition for acquiring colonies in the strategically important regions of the world, in the late 19th and early 20th century, Britain had acquired a part of the Somali coast that included Berbera and formed the British Somaliland. In fact, Somali coast was colonized by three different powers: France, Britain and Italy. France occupied Djibouti (which was known as French Somaliland), just north of British Somaliland whereas Italian Somaliland was lying to the south of British-controlled Somali coast. Britain did not focus on developing the port of Berbera as the port of Aden in Yemen was given more priority as a relay and re-supply point between Europe and the Far East. Britain considered the control over Aden crucial for the security of its interests in the Indian Ocean. Berbera, in the British hands, remained relatively under-developed and under-utilized ( Woodward, 2002 , pp. 14–27). However, the significance of holding territory south of Djibouti and north of Italian Somaliland, opposite Aden, lays in its ability to safeguard British presence at Aden and consolidate control over the Gulf of Aden

The importance of the coastal strip around Berbera went up significantly after the decolonization and the emergence of Somalia as an independent state. (British and Italian Somaliland merged to form the modern state of Somalia.) During the Cold War, in the late 1960s, as Soviet Russia’s navy became active in the region East and South of Suez, it began to expand its strategic presence in the littoral African states of the Indian Ocean ( Millar, 1970 ). The presence at the port of Berbera, with its strategically important location near the oil-rich West Asia and on the waterway carrying critical petroleum supplies to the West, would have served strategic as well as political purposes. With Somalia emerging as a close politico-military partner in Africa in the late 1960s, Soviet Russia began to develop military facilities such as Berbera, Mogadishu and Kismayo, all of which were important ports in the context of the geopolitics of the WIO. In the Soviet strategy, Kismayo was developed as a communications facility whereas Berbera emerged as an important Soviet military base with air and naval capabilities in the region at the crossroads of Horn of Africa, Indian Ocean and the Southern West Asia ( Woodward, 2002 , pp. 137–138).

Soviet base at Berbera had developed submarine pens, missile repair and storage silos which increased the capacity of the Soviet navy to operate in the WIO. Soviet navy had also built a large floating deck at Berbera ( Kaufman, 1981 ). In the war between Ethiopia and Somalia during 1977–1978, Soviet Russia switched sides and chose Ethiopia, which was larger in terms of population and territory, over Somalia ( Woodward, 2002 , pp. 137–140). Therefore, it lost access to its facilities at Berbera. As the US supported Somalia , it could access the port of Berbera. However, Soviet navy had obtained facilities in Southern Yemen (which was an independent state till 1990), just across the Berbera, and therefore, the large floating deck at Berbera was towed to the island of Socotra off Yemen. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the US was keen to expand and upgrade its military presence in the Indian Ocean to counter the growing Soviet naval and political presence. Therefore, it spent millions of dollars obtaining and upgrading military facilities at Diego Garcia as well as in Kenya, Egypt, Oman and Somalia. Berbera was a beneficiary of this spending and saw an upgrade in facilities ( Kaufman, 1981 ).

However, after the end of the Cold War, the importance of the base declined substantially. The US retreated from the region after the tragic incident of ‘Black Hawk Down’ in 1993 in which 18 American soldiers died in a military operation in Somalia . The implosion of Somalia as a nation-state and the emergence of the self-governing territory of Somaliland (in 1991) also complicated the matters regarding Berbera. The port of Berbera, however, remained an important outlet for the newly independent Somaliland. In fact, it is considered as an economic lifeline for the self-governing territory. Ethiopia, which had become a large landlocked state as it lost its Red Sea coastline after the secession of Eritrea, kept the option of using Berbera open although it doesn’t recognize the independence of Somaliland ( Cannon & Rossiter, 2017 ).

In June, 2021, a new container terminal was inaugurated at the port of Berbera. The new container terminal has a 17-meter-deep draft, 400-meter quay and three ships to shore (STS) cranes can handle the largest ships in operation. The capacity of the port has also been tripled, from 150,000 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) to 500,000 TEUs. In the next phase, DP World plans to increase the quay from 400 meters to 1000 meters, add seven more STS cranes and expand the capacity of the port to be able to handle two million TEUs. The port is modelled on the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai ( DP World, 2021 ).