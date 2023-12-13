The Port Of Berbera and Geopolitics Of The Western Indian Ocean

The WIO region, which includes the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Mozambique Channel, is characterized by geopolitical engagement by major Gulf powers like China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The port signals the strategic willingness of these powers to develop ports, establish bases, and stay engaged in a difficult geopolitical environment. For land-locked Ethiopia, Berbera offers an opportunity to reduce its dependence on Djibouti and diversify its access points to the sea. For Somaliland, the port of Berbera is a prized national asset that promises to change the fortunes of the de-facto state, attract international shipping, foreign investments, and recognition through increased engagement with the world facilitated by Berbera.