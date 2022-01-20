Gavin Williamson, Conservative Member of Parliament for South Staffordshire, who tabled the motion anchored the general debate on “the fact Somaliland has developed so much.”

“In those years of conflict—where so many Somalilanders had their lives under threat, and so many hundreds of thousands were displaced, both internally within Somaliland and externally—that dream and that vision of creating their own homeland once again and re-establishing those old territorial borders burned bright, and that is what they were able to achieve in 1991,” he asserted.

Williamson was referring to Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence in 1991 after the Somali civil was in the 80s during which the then administration led by Said Barre was accused of killings thousands of Somaliland natives in a crackdown against guerrilla fighters.

Under the Westminster system, adjournment debates have been used as a mechanism to enable House debates in general terms without the need to make a decision.

Labour MP Rushanara (Bethnal Green and Bow) Ali said it was time the UK government formally recognized Somaliland’s right to self-determination.

“Last year, Somaliland celebrated 30 years since the declaration of independence. It has built up its own independent Government, its own currency and democratic elections. It has shown the capability to establish a state,” he stated.

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling) who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee welcomed the general debate saying recognizing Somalilanders will support the furtherance of democracy.

“It would demonstrate that independent states that govern themselves well in democracies can succeed, and we can partner with them.”