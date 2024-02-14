Unleashing Somaliland’s Crucial Role In Resolving The Red Sea Crisis

The global community must act decisively to rectify the longstanding injustice, recognizing Somaliland’s potential to play a crucial role in resolving the Red Sea crisis.

Somaliland Strategic Advisory Group (SL-SAG): For Immediate Release

During the intensifying Red Sea crisis, a compelling opportunity awaits the global community—an opportunity to put an end to the unjust 33-year diplomatic isolation of Somaliland, a former British protectorate.

While the UK and USA are engaged in combat against Houthi targets in Yemen, the stable democracy of Somaliland languishes in obscurity due to a persistent international dispute.

Nestled on the Horn of Africa, with an impressive 531-mile coastline, Somaliland has functioned independently for over three decades as a stable democracy.

However, its pursuit of formal recognition is thwarted by Somalia’s overarching claim, despite Somalia’s tumultuous history of civil war, piracy, and warlord dominance. Somaliland, in stark contrast, has stood as a beacon of stability.

Complicating matters further, Somaliland alleges that Houthi terrorists exploit the mountainous region of Somalia near their border for supplying operations.

The world is aware of Somaliland’s strategic importance, particularly its major port of Berbera—a vital shipping hub, a crucial export point for East Africa, and a potential base for UK and US warships.

The absence of international recognition not only represents an injustice but also hampers Somaliland’s meaningful global contributions.

A recent memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia, seeking a port ally after losing its coastline with Eritrea, underscores the potential for collaboration in resolving the Red Sea crisis.

Although Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland faced organized protests in Somalia, it highlights deep-seated issues. Somaliland stands as a peaceful, stable, and democratic nation with its own army, government, tax system, and legal framework.

Notably, it prioritizes education and healthcare accessibility for women, setting it apart from its regional counterparts.

In contrast to Somalia, where President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud struggles to control even the capital Mogadishu, Somaliland’s stability emerges as a beacon of hope.

The current Red Sea crisis further emphasizes the urgent need for Somaliland’s recognition.

Somaliland’s borders, agreed upon long ago by the British and established on maps, demand acknowledgment. Being the 12th African nation to gain independence, with pivotal assistance from the UK, Somaliland stands poised to be an essential ally in both troubled and prosperous times.

