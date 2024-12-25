On December 20, 2024, Somali War Criminal Yusuf Abdi Ali, widely known as “Tuke,” was deported from the United States to Somalia for his role in severe human rights abuses committed during his tenure as a military commander.

As a high-ranking officer under Siyad Barre’s regime, Ali oversaw atrocities against the people of Somaliland, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and the deliberate destruction of villages. His deportation follows years of legal battles and international efforts to ensure justice for his victims.

Tuke’s deportation is the culmination of years of collaboration among U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Department of State. ICE officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the U.S. does not become a refuge for human rights violators.

“The United States will not be a haven for those who perpetrate human rights violations,” stated Russell Hott, Acting Executive Associate Director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. “This case exemplifies our ongoing efforts to deliver justice to the victims of such crimes.”

Yusuf Abdi Ali, born in Somalia, served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Somali National Army. Known for his ruthlessness, he commanded the Fifth Brigade in northwestern Somalia from 1987 to 1988. His actions earned him infamy as one of the most brutal enforcers of Siyad Barre’s policies during the civil war, particularly targeting the Isaaq clan in Somaliland.

Siyad Barre ruled Somalia with an iron fist from 1969 until his overthrow in 1991. His regime sought to suppress opposition through widespread violence, with a particular focus on Somaliland’s Isaaq clan. This period witnessed systemic genocide, with tens of thousands of civilians killed and entire communities destroyed.

As Commander of the Fifth Brigade, Ali was responsible for a series of atrocities aimed at dismantling opposition forces in Somaliland. His brigade employed brutal tactics, including mass arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings, alongside the destruction of water reservoirs and other essential infrastructure. These actions devastated local populations and contributed to the genocide against the Isaaq people.

The genocide against the Isaaq people remains a defining tragedy of the Barre regime. Ali’s forces targeted civilians indiscriminately, destroying livelihoods and leaving a legacy of suffering. Entire villages were razed, and survivors were left with deep physical and emotional scars that persist to this day.

Farhan Warfaa’s story is a harrowing account of survival and resilience. As a teenager in 1987, Farhan was arrested by Ali’s soldiers, tortured, and shot at point-blank range by Ali himself. Miraculously, Farhan survived and later testified against Ali in U.S. courts, leading to a landmark civil case that held Ali accountable for his crimes.

The pursuit of justice against Ali began in 2004 when the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Farhan Warfaa. Although the case faced numerous legal obstacles, it ultimately led to a 2019 verdict in which Ali was found liable for torture under the Torture Victim Protection Act.

A Virginia jury awarded Farhan Warfaa $500,000 in damages, including $100,000 in punitive damages. This verdict marked a significant victory for human rights advocates and highlighted the ability of U.S. courts to address international crimes.

The U.S. Department of Justice found Tuke responsible for acts of torture and other violations. In February 2024, a U.S. immigration judge issued a 65-page decision ordering Ali’s deportation to Somalia. The judge cited overwhelming evidence of Ali’s involvement in widespread abuses. His deportation was the culmination of years of efforts by ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Department of State.

Ali’s case exemplifies the importance of international collaboration in holding human rights violators accountable. U.S. agencies worked closely with human rights organizations and Somaliland advocates to bring Ali to justice.

After the fall of the Barre regime, Ali fled Somalia, first seeking refuge in Canada and later settling in the United States. His ability to evade justice for decades underscores gaps in immigration and accountability mechanisms.

Intisar Khalif Farah, Ali’s wife, played a controversial role in shielding him from scrutiny. She illegally re-entered the U.S. in the 1980s, claiming asylum based on the genocide against the Isaaq people—a genocide perpetrated by her own husband.

Ali’s deportation sends a clear message: the United States will not serve as a safe haven for perpetrators of human rights abuses. It reinforces the global commitment to justice, even decades after crimes are committed.

Ali’s deportation has been met with relief and renewed calls for accountability in Somaliland. Human rights advocates emphasize the need to pursue other perpetrators of the Barre regime’s atrocities.

“The deportation of Yusuf Abdi Ali Tuke marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the people of Somaliland, who endured grave human rights violations during a dark chapter in their history. It sends a clear message that perpetrators will ultimately be held accountable, regardless of the time that has passed,” said international lawyer Mohamed Jama.

Somaliland continues to grapple with the legacy of the Barre regime. Efforts to document atrocities, support survivors, and promote reconciliation are critical to healing and ensuring accountability.

The deportation of Yusuf Abdi Ali represents a major step toward justice for the victims of Somaliland’s genocide. It highlights the enduring pursuit of accountability for human rights abuses and serves as a powerful reminder that impunity has no place in a just society.