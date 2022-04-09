San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas is spending part of his offseason embracing Ramadan and giving back to impoverished communities throughout Somaliland

April marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long religious holiday observed by Muslims all over the world. Spiritual devotion, religious study, and charitable giving are practiced throughout the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas is spending part of his offseason embracing Ramadan and giving back to impoverished communities throughout Somaliland, an African country that borders Ethiopia. Ambry Thomas traveled thousands of miles with charitable nonprofit organizations Mercy-USA and Muslims of the World to raise awareness about the heartbreaking living conditions in Somaliland.

Hey guys its A.T & I have flown thousands of miles to a small village in Somalilands, with muslims of the world & mercy.usa where the village has no access to water. Im meeting children who have no clean water to drink. The situation is heartbreaking but 50 could be the change pic.twitter.com/Jz1FPr4nn3 — Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) April 1, 2022

Somaliland is currently experiencing one of its worst droughts in decades, leaving millions of people desperate for water. On Sunday, April 3, a massive fire erupted in the Waheen market, a major source of livelihood for residents in the capital of Somaliland. According to local officials, at least 28 people were wounded in the fire that destroyed property worth up to $2 billion.

Ambry Thomas has documented just how desperate the situation has gotten on social media, sharing his personal experience of the environmental conditions and the ruins of the Waaheen market. He encourages his fans and followers to donate to the cause by matching $50 donations.

“It’s bigger than us,” said Thomas. “It’s about spreading your arms and helping others who need the help … Our brothers and sisters over here need our help right now.”

The NFL cornerback is working hand-in-hand alongside the charitable organizations, driving hours across the country delivering canteens that will provide up to 30 days of water for an entire family. According to Mercy-USA , their efforts have helped dig and repair over 750 wells in Somalia with over 750,000 people benefitting from their safe water program.

By spreading awareness on his social media platforms, Thomas has been able to reach 10,570 supporters of the Somaliland Water Relief campaign who have raised $526,867. Thomas has also gained the support of his 49ers teammates online, with Trey Lance , Talanoa Hufanga, and George Kittle showing love to Thomas for his efforts in Somaliland.

About Ambry Thomas

CB: #20

Experience: 2 years

Height: 6-0

Age: 22

Weight: 190 lbs

College: Michigan

Biography

COLLEGE

Appeared in 39 (13 starts) games in four years (2017-20) at Michigan and recorded 54 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 9 PDs, 5 FRs, 4 INTs, and 1 FF. Also added 39 KORs for 808 yds. (20.7 avg.) on special teams. Elected to opt-out of the 2020 season.

As a junior in 2019, started all 13 games and registered 38 tackles, 7 PDs, 3.0 TFLs, 3 INTs, and 2 FRs. On special teams, recorded 19 KORs for 412 yds. (21.7 avg.). Appeared n all 13 games as a sophomore in 2018, and recorded 9 tackles, 2 PDs, 1 INT, and 1 FR. Appeared in all 13 games as a freshman in 2017 and registered 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 FRs, and 1 FF along with 20 KORs for 396 yds. (19.8 avg.) on special teams.

PERSONAL

Attended Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) HS where he led the team to consecutive Michigan Division 2 state championships in 2015 and 2016, including a 12-2 overall record during his senior year in 2016.

Son of Jermaine and Carmen Thomas

Born Ambry Thomas (9/9/99) in Detroit, MI.

THOMAS’ GOLDEN NUGGETS

After dreaming of playing together in high school, cousin Jaylen Kelly Powell joined Thomas at Michigan to be teammates on the Wolverines squad. “We’ve been playing with each other all our life,” Thomas said of Powell. “In Little League, we played Detroit Dolphins together. We were supposed to play at the same high school together, which was (Martin Luther) King, but he went to Cass (Technical). Every time I play him I act like I don’t know him.”

Won two state championships at Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) HS, which he and his teammates cite as honoring his late high school coach, Dale Harvel.

