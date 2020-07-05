The appointment of Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, to be the first Somaliland envoy to Taiwan will boost the newly-signed diplomatic relations between the Republic of Somaliland and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi appointed Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, a political scientist, researcher, and analyst, on Saturday, three days after Taiwan and the Republic of Somaliland announced that they had reached an agreement in February to establish representative offices.

The President of the Republic of Somaliland officially appointed Amb Mohamed Omar Hagi as the Somaliland Representative to Taiwan.https://t.co/j1nmBDHi2Q pic.twitter.com/GQpccPSOX4 — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) July 4, 2020

Taiwan government has accepted Amb. Mohamed Hagi who has been officially appointed by the President, as Somaliland Representative to Taiwan. https://t.co/JtYuoxd4qu — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) July 4, 2020

“We warmly welcome President Muse Bihi appointment of Ambassador Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud as the Somaliland representative to Taiwan,” the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter. “A political scientist and senior diplomat, Mohamed Hagi will make a fine addition to the country’s diplomatic corps.”

We warmly welcome President @musebiihi's appointment of Amb. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud as the #Somaliland representative to #Taiwan. A political scientist & senior diplomat, @mohamed_hagi will make a fine addition to the country's diplomatic corps. pic.twitter.com/tEaLN2DX8v — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) July 4, 2020

Somaliland Envoy to Tawian, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud retweeted the ministry’s message, adding that he was looking forward to working with the ministry in the interests of the government and people on both sides.

“I am glad to make a fine addition to both countries’ diplomatic relations in Asia, East, and the Horn of Africa,” he tweeted.

I am glad to make a fine addition to both countries’ diplomatic relations in #Asia, #East and #Horn of #Africa. Looking forward working with you very soon @MOFA_Taiwan on both governments’ and peoples’ interests. https://t.co/s2FWOPYvaH — Mohamed Hagi (@mohamed_hagi) July 4, 2020

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that Lou Chen-hwa, a counselor at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Saudi Arabia, had been appointed a representative to Somaliland.

Mohamed Hagi Personal Profile

Mohamed Hagi combines considerable distinctive feats of being a professional person with extensive experience in the various fields of diplomacy, academia, policymaking programs, and strategic systems of governance. He is also adept at developing a definitive guide of development goals and processes of public institutions. He can use a set of interrelated tools in identifying and analyzing socioeconomic and political problems of public and private institutions.

Mohamed is a Ph.D. researcher in Politics and Philosophy at Manchester Metropolitan University. He is currently working on his Ph.D. thesis on Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa relations. He obtained a B.A (Hon) Degree in Political Science, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Security Studies, and a Master’s Degree in Politics and International Studies at the University of Warwick.

Through his career, he has been a Senior Political Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland. Prior to the foreign policy career, he worked with the Ministry of Finance Development of Somaliland as a Senior Advisor to develop the strategic planning and the macroeconomic policy reform of the ministry. He also worked with the international and UN agencies as well as international charities in Somaliland and abroad as an Executive Director, a Programme Manager, and a senior policy advisor. Mohamed is currently appointed by the President of the Republic of Somaliland to become Somaliland’s current Representative to Taiwan.

His B.A (Hon) dissertation titled ‘’Africa’s Unrecognized Nation-State in Retrospect and Prospect: A Quarter-Century of Political Stability with Multiparty Democracy and Economic Development in Somaliland’’, has intended to explore the disintegration of the Somali Republic, and the explanations behind Somaliland’s self-declaration for independence on the grounds of what has happened during the thirty-one years of the union together with the three decades of political dis-unification between Somaliland and Somalia. His Master’s dissertation titled ‘’The Politics of Foreign Aid in Somalia’’, explores the central theme statement of how donors such as the EU, US, UK, Turkey and the wealthy Gulf States of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE utilized and used foreign aid to influence their economic and security vested interests in Somalia.

Through his academic work, Mohamed contributes to both Somali and English speaking media and newspapers. He is a political analyst that studies the trends of the international political economy, the economic and political development systems in Africa. He is also an expert on foreign relations of the Greater Horn of Africa as he collects and analyses data to forecast the economic, social, and political trends of Somaliland, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, and Ethiopia. He also published many articles to international and regional peer-reviewed journals in which he has written on globalization, foreign aid, ethnic conflicts in Africa, Hobbes laws of nature, foreign policy of the Middle East, theories of public policy, democracy, international security, policy papers on trade between the global south and the industrialized world. He is now working on his first book on Turkey’s Strategic Advantage in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read his last paper titled The Conditionalities of Aid and the Good Governance Agenda: The World Bank and its Member States