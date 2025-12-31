Chinese Intelligence Sees Israeli Ties with Taiwan, Somaliland as Coordinated Challenge

Chinese intelligence community views Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and growing ties with Taiwan as a coordinated challenge to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative and the One China principle, according to Dr. Nadia Helmy.

Originally published in Modern Diplomacy, this article by Dr. Nadia Helmy examines China’s perspective on Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the potential implications for Beijing’s strategic interests.

Here’s a breakdown:

China’s Concerns: China views Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a coordinated challenge, especially concerning Taiwan and the Belt and Road Initiative. Somaliland’s strategic location and alliance with Taiwan are seen as threats to China’s “One China” principle and its economic interests in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland’s Significance: Somaliland’s long coastline and location at a maritime crossroads make it crucial for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

China’s Response: To counter these perceived threats, China is strengthening its ties with Somalia, installing satellite monitoring stations, and opposing any external support for separatist movements in Somaliland. They are providing aid to the Somali government and emphasizing that economic cooperation should go through official channels of the unified state.

Broader Geopolitical Context: China sees Israel’s actions as part of a broader competition with major powers, including the US, particularly in light of the Gaza war, the development of Taiwan’s defense system with Israeli support, and growing American, Emirati, and Israeli influence in the Horn of Africa.

Taiwan Connection: China is angered by Israel’s arming of Taiwan and increasing visits between Israeli and Taiwanese officials. It views the relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan as a violation of the “One China” principle.

Somaliland’s Perspective: The article suggests that Somaliland views recognition from Israel and Taiwan as an opportunity to strengthen its international legitimacy and independence.

In essence, the article portrays China as viewing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a strategic move to undermine China’s interests and influence in the region, leading to increased geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa.

The complete piece is as follows:

Chinese Intelligence Sees Israeli Ties with Taiwan, Somaliland as Coordinated Challenge

China’s intelligence and military capabilities are fully aware of the seriousness and sensitivity of this Israeli recognition, which directly challenges and undermines China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

By Dr. Nadia Helmy

On Monday, December 29, 2025, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed its strong opposition to Israel’s official recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. China’s intelligence and military capabilities are fully aware of the seriousness and sensitivity of this Israeli recognition, which directly challenges and undermines China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Somaliland boasts the longest coastline in Africa, placing it at a vital maritime crossroads between Europe and Asia—a crucial factor for China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Furthermore, China considers Somaliland’s alliance with Taiwan a direct threat to the “One China” principle. Beijing opposes any attempts to partition Somalia, thus placing it in a delicate position to counter this ongoing Israeli scheme.

To counter Israeli plans against Beijing following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, China has been working to install satellite monitoring stations in Somalia to enhance its intelligence capabilities and monitor the military and diplomatic activities of rival powers in the region, primarily Israel, the United States, and their allies.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation for China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement. Spokesperson Lin Jian urged the Somaliland authorities to immediately cease their separatist activities and their collusion with external forces that destabilize the region. China officially declared its firm commitment to supporting Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and considers the self-declared Republic of Somaliland an integral part of a unified and sovereign Somalia.

Political, intelligence, and security circles in Beijing analyzed the significance and timing of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, linking it to the Gaza war, the forced displacement of Palestinians, and Israel’s plans—with US support—to develop the Taiwanese T-DOM defense system and integrate it with Israel’s Iron Dome system, primarily to counter China. They also considered it part of the broader competition with major powers. China, for its part, seeks to strengthen its presence in the Horn of Africa, primarily to counter the growing American, Emirati, and Israeli influence, especially after Somaliland’s alliances with these countries, which have transformed the region into a focal point in the great power struggle.

Therefore, think tanks in Beijing have developed long-term plans to neutralize China’s rivals in Somalia and the Horn of Africa. This involves strengthening China’s relationship with the legitimate Somali capital, Mogadishu, to counter the efforts of Beijing’s rivals to bolster their security presence in the region and secure vital trade routes.

China warned that any external support for separatist forces in Somaliland threatens regional stability and serves the narrow, self-serving interests of certain countries, in an apparent reference to Israel and the United States. China also described the Somaliland issue as an internal matter that must be resolved according to the Somali constitution, not through external interference. China linked two events related to Israel’s development of the Taiwanese “T-DOM” air defense system and its integration with Israel’s Iron Dome system and Israel’s recognition of Somaliland to its confrontation with China.

Chinese anger towards Tel Aviv has intensified due to tensions related to Taiwan, Israel’s arming of Taiwan’s missile defense program and its integration with Israel’s Iron Dome system, and the increasing number of visits by Israeli officials to Taiwan and vice versa. Relations between Beijing and Israel are experiencing further strain due to the close ties between the separatist Somaliland and Taiwan, generously supported by Tel Aviv. China rejects this relationship and considers it a violation of the “One China” principle.

As for the strategic importance of Somaliland to China and its apprehension regarding this Israeli recognition, driven by American pressure, which primarily targets Chinese interests in the Horn of Africa, the concern stems from the sensitivity of Somaliland’s strategic location on the Gulf of Aden and a vital trade route. This allows China to bolster its influence and confront rivals such as the United States and Europe. For China, Somaliland represents a crucial strategic gateway and a potential source of influence. However, it also represents an arena of escalating international competition, complicating China’s position and requiring it to carefully balance its strategic interests with the affirmation of its political principles.

On the other hand, Somaliland views Israeli and Taiwanese recognition as an opportunity to strengthen its international legitimacy and independence. This transforms the region into a battleground for geopolitical competition between China and its allies in Taiwan and the West. Beijing aims to secure its economic interests and develop infrastructure within the legitimate Somali territory and its capital, Mogadishu, while simultaneously emphasizing its support for Somalia’s full sovereignty and its opposition to any attempts at partition led by Israel, Taiwan, and others.

Therefore, China’s firm response to Israel’s instigation of unrest and discord, whether in its regional sphere related to Taiwan or in the Middle East due to the Gaza war and Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, came through Chinese support for the legitimate Federal Government of Somalia. China continued to provide development aid to the Somali government in the capital, Mogadishu, and implemented several landmark projects within Somalia, including water supply in Hargeisa, Banadir Hospital, and Mogadishu Stadium. China also emphasized that its economic cooperation is conducted through official channels of the unified state.

About Dr. Nadia Helmy

Associate Professor of Political Science, Faculty of Politics and Economics / Beni Suef University- Egypt. An Expert in Chinese Politics, Sino-Israeli relationships, and Asian affairs- Visiting Senior Researcher at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (CMES)/ Lund University, Sweden- Director of the South and East Asia Studies Unit Associate Professor of Political Science, Faculty of Politics and Economics / Beni Suef University- Egypt. An Expert in Chinese Politics, Sino-Israeli relationships, and Asian affairs- Visiting Senior Researcher at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (CMES)/ Lund University, Sweden- Director of the South and East Asia Studies Unit

Views are writers’ own and do not necessarily represent those of The Saxafi Media.