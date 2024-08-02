Chunkz is a British-Somalilander rapper, entertainer, and social media personality known for his humorous content and music. He gained popularity on YouTube and is recognized for his collaborations with other creators.

Chunkz is an English YouTube personality, host, entertainer, and former musician.

Chunkz’s parents immigrated from Somaliland in the 1990s, and he is a Muslim.

He is known for his rap battles, cooking, and pranks.

Age

The entertainer was born on February 21, 1996, making him 27 years old as of August 2023.

Real name

Amin Mohamed is Chunkz’s real name.

Height

YouTuber stands tall at a height of 6 feet and weighs around 95 Kgs.

He has a light-dark complexion with a pair of Black eyes and Black colored hair.

Career

Amin Mohamed studied financial maths at London Metropolitan University before dropping out in 2016 to focus on YouTube.

He registered the Chunkz YouTube account on July 23, 2015, and his early videos were vlogs, challenges, pranks, and more along with his friend Sharky and his cousin Darkest Man.

Chunkz formed a duo with Yung Filly and contributed to YouTube channels.

In 2018, he won the International Somali Award for Best Entertainer, and in 2019, He became part of the collaborative YouTube group Beta Squad.

His growing profile won him a place at last year’s Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford, where he missed a crucial penalty.

He has also presented Sky’s weekend football entertainment show, Saturday Social.

Chunkz is a first-generation British Somalilander, and he hopes to make more TV and move into film.

He has over 2 million subscribers and 142 million video views on his YouTube channel. He is also a successful television host.

Amin Mohamed is a unique figure and a local hero for the first-generation British Somaliland community. and has paved the way for himself as a YouTuber and hopes to continue to grow his career in the entertainment industry.

Net worth

According to Social Blade, he has an estimated net worth of $512,000.

Additionally, the entertainer has monthly earnings of $812-$13,000 and an estimated yearly income of $9,700 – $155,800.

Other than this, his other source of income is brand promotion, sponsorship, and many others.

Nationality

His nationality is British-Somalilander.

He was born in England to parents who immigrated from Somaliland in the 1990s.