This article, “The Complex Dynamics of Villa Somalia’s ‘Multiple Partners’,” written in June 2025 by Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad, analyzes the complex relationships between Villa Somalia (the Somali government) and several other countries: Ethiopia, Eritrea, Egypt, and Turkey.

Here’s a breakdown:

The Core Issue: The article centers on Ethiopia’s recent involvement with Villa Somalia and the challenges it faces. The author suggests this partnership is unstable and unlikely to succeed due to historical animosities, external pressures, and conflicting interests.

The “Multiple Partners”: Villa Somalia has multiple relationships with regional powers, each with its own agenda: Eritrea and Egypt: These countries are portrayed as aggressively trying to undermine Ethiopia’s influence with Villa Somalia. Eritrea seeks to counter Ethiopian influence in the region, while Egypt is primarily concerned with securing its water resources related to the Nile River and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). They are pushing for a “divorce” between Ethiopia and Villa Somalia, symbolized by the “red paper.” Turkey: Turkey has a more supportive and long-standing relationship with Villa Somalia, focused on economic development, military aid, and humanitarian assistance. Turkey’s approach is less confrontational than Eritrea and Egypt’s. Ethiopia: As the newest partner, Ethiopia’s goals are to stabilize its borders and counter the influence of Eritrea and Egypt. However, it lacks established trust and faces significant pressure from these rival nations.

Ethiopia’s Challenges: The article highlights the difficulties Ethiopia faces due to historical issues, Villa Somalia’s unreliability, and the active opposition from Eritrea and Egypt.

Likelihood of Success: The author is pessimistic about the long-term success of the Ethiopia-Villa Somalia partnership, citing fundamental disagreements, a lack of trust, and external pressures.

Policy Recommendations for Ethiopia:

Strengthen ties with Somaliland. Deepen relationships with Djibouti and Kenya to create a regional bloc to counter the influence of Eritrea and Egypt.

Ethiopia’s Regional Power: The article concludes by emphasizing Ethiopia’s strength in the Horn of Africa due to its military, population, and economy, suggesting it should take a leadership role to promote regional stability and cooperation.

The full article is as follows:

The Complex Dynamics of Villa Somalia’s “Multiple Partners”

Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

An Independent Political Analyst

Hargeisa, Somaliland

The recent rekindling of relations between Ethiopia and Villa-Somalia, framed as a “honeymoon remarriage,” appears to lack depth. This superficial alliance raises questions about the seriousness with which both parties regard this partnership; in particular, Villa-Somalia seems to approach its commitments with little sincerity. The political dynamics surrounding Villa-Somalia resemble a complicated romantic situation, as it finds itself entangled with three significant partners: Eritrea, Egypt, and Turkey, with Ethiopia being the most recent addition to this intricate arrangement.

Eritrea and Egypt adopt aggressively confrontational stances toward Villa-Somalia, driven by historical hostilities and competition for regional influence. Conversely, Turkey, the longest-standing partner, has adopted a more accommodating and supportive role. In this complex web of alliances, Ethiopia, as the newest partner, faces considerable obstacles, chiefly due to the aggressive manoeuvres of Eritrea and Egypt, who seem intent on diminishing Ethiopia’s role in this partnership. The term “red paper,” which refers to a demand for a divorce from Villa-Somalia, is emblematic of the urgent pressures Ethiopia faces from its rivals, further complicating its ability to forge a strong relationship.

In this precarious situation, it may be unwise for Ethiopia to invest significant time or hope in a marriage that appears fraught with challenges and skepticism. The dynamics surrounding Ethiopia’s status as the “youngest partner” indicate that it is relatively new to these geopolitical interactions and lacks the leverage or established trust that might facilitate a stable and beneficial relationship with Villa-Somalia. The existing pressures from Eritrea and Egypt, pushing for a “divorce,” limit Ethiopia’s capacity to cultivate a meaningful connection, leaving it vulnerable and uncertain about its standing.

Eritrea’s Role:

Eritrea has a long history of contentious relations with Ethiopia, marked by a devastating border conflict and profound ideological differences that have shaped their interactions. Despite recent attempts at rapprochement, Eritrea’s involvement with Villa-Somalia often appears to be part of a broader regional strategy aimed at countering Ethiopian influence. This strategy includes advocating for policies that would solidify Villa-Somalia as an ally against Ethiopian interests, thereby asserting Eritrea’s role as a dominant force in the regional power struggle.

Eritrea’s assertive posture may be motivated by a desire to maintain control over Villa-Somalia’s political direction and ensure that it remains aligned strategically against Ethiopia. This not only enhances Eritrea’s leverage but also positions Villa-Somalia in a contentious adversarial relationship with its eastern neighbor.

Egypt’s Influence:

Egypt, too, plays a pivotal role in this multi-partner dynamic, largely driven by interests related to its vital water resources concerning the Nile River. Egypt perceives Villa-Somalia as a crucial ally in its broader regional strategy, particularly in light of the ongoing disputes surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which Ethiopia views as a cornerstone of its development but which Egypt sees as a direct threat to its water security.

Through assertive diplomacy and regional engagement, Egypt aims to solidify alliances that can effectively counter Ethiopian initiatives, seeking to promote a cooperative stance among its allies, including Villa Somalia. This adds another layer of complexity to the relationship, as Ethiopia must navigate a landscape where its aspirations are increasingly seen as a source of regional tension.

Turkey’s Accommodating Role:

In contrast, Turkey has established a more stable and constructive partnership with Villa-Somalia, characterized by significant investments in economic development, military aid, and humanitarian assistance. Unlike Eritrea and Egypt, Turkey’s involvement has focused on soft power strategies, emphasizing infrastructure development and capacity building. This non-aggressive approach aims to enhance Turkey’s influence while avoiding outright confrontation with other powers, thereby cultivating a favorable image in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey’s long-term commitment and willingness to support Villa-Somalia’s development initiatives provide a counterbalance to the more aggressive tactics of its neighbors, positioning Turkey as a reliable partner in the region.

Ethiopia’s Late Entry:

Ethiopia’s involvement with Villa-Somalia, described as the “youngest partner,” is relatively recent and fraught with challenges. Its aim to provide stability along its borders and counter the overwhelming influence exerted by Eritrea and Egypt, Ethiopia is faced with a daunting task of establishing trust with Villa-Somalia.

The absence of a solid foundation in this new partnership, combined with the persistent pressures from Eritrea and Egypt demanding a “divorce,” significantly hampers Ethiopia’s ability to create a viable and meaningful alliance. As Ethiopia navigates this uncertain terrain, its future relationship with Villa-Somalia remains precarious, marked by intense regional dynamics that complicate any hope for a stable and mutually beneficial engagement.

Ethiopia faces significant challenges in establishing a stable relationship with Somalia, largely due to a history marked by conflict and geopolitical disputes. Longstanding animosities and competition for influence complicate this relationship. The situation is worsened by Villa Somalia’s inconsistent adherence to agreements, making it difficult for Ethiopia to navigate diplomatic waters with confidence. This uncertainty hinders Ethiopia’s efforts to promote a fruitful and cooperative partnership.

Additionally, external factors exacerbate these challenges. Eritrea and Egypt’s push for a “red paper,” or a formal separation from Ethiopia’s influence, illustrates their strategic intent to undermine Ethiopia’s position in Somalia. This external pressure not only limits Ethiopia’s operational flexibility but also places it in a more hostile diplomatic environment, where it must constantly contend with the actions of its neighbors.

The divergent interests of the various stakeholders involved complicate matters further. Each party—Ethiopia, the Somali government, Eritrea, and Egypt—has unique priorities and goals, making it exceedingly difficult to establish a common ground or a cooperative framework that would be beneficial to all. The resultant landscape is one of fragmentation and suspicion, where collaboration is fraught with peril.

Likelihood of Success

Considering the myriad complexities involved, the chances of forging a successful and sustainable relationship between Ethiopia and Villa Somalia appear slim. The fundamental disparities in goals, coupled with a pervasive lack of trust and the weight of external pressures, render this partnership inherently unstable. Without significant changes in regional dynamics, such as improved relations with competing nations or a redefinition of alliances among the regional players, this “marriage” is unlikely to yield any long-term benefits.

Policy Recommendations for Ethiopia

To effectively navigate its complicated relationship with Villa Somalia and the broader regional landscape, Ethiopia could pursue the following specific policy recommendations:

Ethiopia should consider enhancing its ties with the Republic of Somaliland, a region that has demonstrated a willingness to cooperate on issues related to economic development and security. Strengthening this relationship could provide Ethiopia with a more stable and reliable partner in the region, thereby decreasing its dependence on Villa Somalia and enhancing overall stability. Deepening relationships with neighboring countries such as Djibouti and Kenya would be advantageous for Ethiopia. This collaboration could help create a regional bloc capable of countering the influences of Eritrea and Egypt. By initiating joint economic and security initiatives, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya can promote stronger regional cooperation, enhancing their collective security and prosperity.

Through these approaches, Ethiopia can better position itself to navigate the complexities of its relationship with Villa Somalia and various external influences, ultimately leading to a more cohesive and strategic regional stance.

In conclusion, Ethiopia emerges as the preeminent power in the Horn of Africa, distinguished by its formidable military capabilities, substantial population, and vibrant economy. The nation boasts a diverse and well-organised military, equipped to maintain security and stability within its borders and throughout the region. With a population of over 120 million, Ethiopia possesses a youthful, dynamic demographic that fuels economic growth and innovation, creating a rich tapestry of cultural strength and resilience. Moreover, the country’s economy, characterized by rapid development in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, positions it as a critical player in regional trade and investment.

These significant attributes, Ethiopia is uniquely equipped to take on a leadership role in the Horn of Africa. This leadership would not only involve addressing pressing regional issues such as conflict and economic disparity but also promoting collaboration and dialogue among neighbouring nations to promote peace and mutual prosperity. As the anchor of stability in the region, Ethiopia’s guidance and influence are essential for navigating the complex challenges that lie ahead.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.