The awards won by Dahabshiil are the 3G Award for Best Services to Diaspora 2022 and the 3G Excellence in Money Transfer Award 2022

An elated Dahabshiil Group Chief Executive Officer Abdirashid Duale said the awards also recognize for the role the company has played in socio-economic development in the areas it operates in.

Dahabshiil which has roots in over 120 countries across the world was recognized for actively playing a role in boosting the economy in African nations through remittances from the diaspora over the last two decades.

Money transfer company Dahabshiil on Thursday received two Global Good Governance awards from Cambridge IFA for its services to diaspora and in money transfer.

Duale reiterated the company’s goal to facilitate financial transactions to vulnerable communities and those supporting them even in the most remote areas.

“This is a great honor not only to Dahabshiil but to indigenous African companies that are playing a role in the economic development of the continents but also supporting the less fortunate,” he said.

“The awards confirm our status as among the global remittance firms worldwide, providing easy, swift, secure transactions worldwide.”

The 3G Awards promote good governance and commitment to social welfare by recognizing the leadership efforts of individuals, governments, corporations, and NGOs.

In 2021, Dahabshiil through its subsidiary MicroDahab microfinance institution, partnered with the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) to support SMEs in Somalia regions.

Ripple effects were expected to be felt in Kenya, which exported goods worth Sh11.4 billion to the neighboring country last year— Economic Survey 2021.

Funded by the European Union, the program aimed at promoting women, youth, and agricultural producer groups.

Inaugural global good governance summit held in Dubai

May 20, 2022

Dubai: This is the first time that the Global Good Governance Summit was organized by Cambridge IFA under its Global Good Governance Program to discuss why sustainability, transparency, and good governance are important and should be a strategic focus of governments, and corporate and social sectors.

The sustainability of our planet is equally important to each and every one of us, irrespective of the differences in regional, geographical, political, economic, gender-based, race-oriented, or with respect to faith. This has led governments, businesses, and social sector organizations to commit to better governance so that we are all more socially responsible, transparent, ethical, concerned with sustainability, and a sense of sharing on a global level.

The summit included two-panel discussions and keynote speeches. The first keynote speech was presented by H.E. Emilio Benito Aquino, Chairperson, and CEO of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Philippines. He emphasized on the importance of sustainability reporting and how it enables organizations to measure and monitor its contributions towards achieving universal targets of sustainability. SEC is a proud winner of a multitude of awards including being honored by the Initiative on Sustainability Reporting at Isar Honors, the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2021, and the Asia CEO Awards Circle of Excellence Award 2021 for the Best Sustainability Company of the Year.

The first-panel discussion on Governance, Sustainable Development, and Empowerment revolved around what initiatives are already been taken or can be taken to ensure that climate change and governance is a cornerstone of all policy measures. Panelists included; Dr. Ashraf Gamal El Din, Chief Executive Officer, Hawkamah; H.E. Emilio Benito Aquino, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines; Hajah Sufinah Binti Haji Sahat, Chief Executive Officer, Brunei Institute of Leadership & Islamic Finance (BILIF). Session Chair Faseeh Elahi moderated the session and delved into the topics of sustainable development and how can implementation be ensured; the relationship between leadership and sustainability, and the role and impact of emerging technologies on governance and transparency.

The second keynote speech was by H.E. Sawsan Al-Fahoum Jafar, Chairman Board of Directors, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP). Initiated by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, UAE, and Founder and Patron of Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP is a dynamic organization working toward community development and community engagement. FOCP aims for the highest standards in governance and sustainability, ensuring medical access to all patients in the UAE.

The panel discussion was on sustainability leadership, and why agile leadership is the backbone to achieving sustainability in organizations and the world over. Panelists included; H.E. Sawsan Al-Fahoum Jafar, Chairman Board of Directors & Founding Member of Friends of Cancer Patients, Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr. Hajah Roziah Mohd Janor, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Malaysia, Dr. Raheel Qamar, Director of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Session Chair, Mufaddal Khumri moderated a very interesting discussion that touched on topics of genetics and its ethnicity, big data and the use of this data by businesses and the social sector, and current trends in ESG and digital innovations.

The Summit also saw the launch of the Global Good Governance Report 2022, which included information on some of the movers and shakers in the global good governance regime. This report will serve as the main intellectual tool to disseminate information on the best examples of governance in government and politics, corporate sector, and social sector organizations, including philanthropy.

The evening was hyped up as the sustainable efforts, practices, policies, and innovative products and services by institutions and individuals were recognized, applauded, and celebrated at this year’s Global Good Governance (3G) Awards. More than 30,000 global viewers from around the world tuned into different platforms, while several winners, VIPs, and organizations attended the ceremony physically. The 3G Awards honored governments, corporations, and individuals from over 15 countries across 5 continents for their leadership roles and sustainable practices in good governance and social responsibility. This display of diversity acknowledged a growing realization and dedication toward responsible business practices.

The 3G Awards are based on 5 pillars; transparency, social responsibility, sustainability, impact, and innovation, and are given in 3 categories; government and politics, corporate sector, and social sector & philanthropy.

The 3G Awards Committee nominated over 150 organizations and individuals from the public sector, businesses, and social sector & philanthropy, as they went through a rigorous process of selection. Winners in about 30 categories were then presented awards to acknowledge their values, practices, and the social responsibility they had shown in their local community, their respective countries, and for the planet.

Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of the Global Good Governance Awards, in his speech, emphasized on the shared responsibility we have towards each other and the rest of the world. “There is no doubt that there is a long journey between a unidimensional focus on growth and emergence of governance as the main pillar of sustainable economic development. Multilateral institutions like the United Nations, World Bank and IMF and the regional development banks have played pivotal roles in popularizing sustainable development, consequent to which various governments have shown their commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

It is indeed inspiring to see seasoned winners as well as newcomers who have demonstrated the strategic importance of sustainability to their businesses or organizational activities. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), stood out with 3 awards to its name the 3G Advocacy & Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2022, 3G Leadership Award in Corporate Governance 2022, and the 3G Excellence in Compliance & Assurance Award 2022. Hong Leong Bank followed closely with awards for 3G Leadership in Corporate Governance, 3G Best CSR Campaign, and the 3G Best Sustainability Disclosure & Reporting

Dr. Raheel Qamar won an award for his scientific research in genetics, the 3G Special Award for Science, Technology and Environment 2022. Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines, Philippines’ national government regulatory agency won the award for the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2022 and the 3G Transparency Award 2022. Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) won the award for the 3G SDGs Championship Award 2022, while Brunei Institute of Leadership & Islamic Finance (BILIF) won the 3G Human Resource Development Award 2022. Virtual University of Pakistan bagged the 3G Social Responsibility in Higher Education Award 2022.

Yinson Holdings Berhad was presented the 3G Leadership in Sustainability Award 2022 and the 3G Excellence in Green Innovation and Solutions Award 2022. 3G Championship Award in Sustainability Reporting 2022 was awarded to DRB-HICOM Berhad. 3G Award for Best Services to Diaspora 2022 and 3G Excellence in Money Transfer Award 2022 was won by DAHABSHIIL. The 3G Sustainability Reporting Award 2022 and the 3G Championship Award in Human Resource Development 2022 were presented to The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri). The 3G Championship in Corporate Governance Award 2022 and the 3G Excellence in Corporate Governance Reporting Award 2022 was won by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

3G Women Empowerment Award 2022 was presented to Dubai Foundation for Women & Children (DFWAC). Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) proudly won the 3G Leadership Award for Social Sector & Philanthropy 2022 and the 3G Best Community Service Award 2022.

Other winners who attended the awards ceremony virtually included;

RHB Bank Berhad

3G Excellence in Corporate Governance Award 2022 3G Sustainable Banking Award 2022



Doha Bank

3G Championship of Corporate Governance Award 2022 3G Best Financial Institution of the Year 2022



solutions by stc

3G Championship Award for Digital Transformation 2022 3G Excellence in Sustainable Practices Award 2022



U Microfinance Bank Limited

3G Excellence in Financial Inclusion Award 2022 3G Best Microfinance Bank in Pakistan 2022



Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited

3G Excellence in Sustainable Development Award 2022 3G CSR Leadership Award 2022



Alliance Global Group, Inc.

3G Corporate Governance Disclosure Award 2022 3G Award for Community Development & Philanthropy 2022



Muangthai Capital Public Company Limited

3G Leadership in Sustainability Reporting Award 2022 3G Excellence in Microfinance Award 2022



Sinar Mas Land

3G Innovation in Environmental Solutions Award 2022 3G Best Green Innovation and Solutions Award 2022



BTPN Syariah

3G Socially Responsible Banking Award 2022 3G Excellence Award in Socio-Economic Development 2022



Badan Amil Zakat Nasional (BAZNAS)

3G Leadership Award in Community Development & Philanthropy 2022 3G Championship Award in Capacity Building 2022



CARE Philippines

3G Excellence in Women Empowerment Award 2022 3G Best Community Development Award 2022



Rumah Zakat Foundation Indonesia

3G Excellence in Social Impact Award 2022 3G Best Social Responsibility Award 2022



ASEAN Foundation

3G Excellence in Capacity Building Award 2022 3G Championship in Social Development & Philanthropy Award 2022



Evermos

3G Championship Award for Women Empowerment 2022



King Power International Co., Ltd.

3G Socially Responsible Business Award 2022



ITRAMAS Corporation

3G Green Champion Award 2022



Bupa Arabia

3G Social Innovation Award 2022 3G Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2022



“As Chairman of Cambridge Global Good Governance Program, I am thankful to all of our supporters who have shown huge commitment to the noble causes of good governance in government and politics, private businesses and in the social sector and philanthropy. I also appreciate the presence of our special guests who have taken time out of their busy schedules to attend this Awards Ceremony. This is indeed their support and of many others, which has ensured the sustainability of the 3G Program.”

You may view the online 3G awards ceremony by logging into; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64yC4MN9HnM or the 3G official website; https://3g-summit.com/ .

-Ends-

About Cambridge IFA:

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specializes in developing and utilizing powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators, and understand market trends, leadership positioning, and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally.

The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance. It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions, and multilateral organizations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices, and policies.

Through our strong and invaluable relations with policymakers and private sector industries, we have insights into market and business trends as well as policy changes. This allows us to identify and prioritize common issues and provide perspectives and solutions that are practical, focused, and effective; which will increase the competitive advantage of our clients.

Cambridge IFA is a member of the Cambridge-Edbiz Group of Companies headquartered in London.