Somaliland and Kenya seal postal services deal to cement postal services integration in East Africa

Under the new agreement, the two Postal Services have agreed to work together in the processing of inbound, outbound, and cross-border mail and parcels.

The unions also agreed to jointly set up mail and parcel sorting centers at any place for the mutual benefit of the parties.

The two parties have further pledged to respect international security standards and procedures and the use of electronic data interchange (EDI) systems to facilitate the overall security of the international mail and parcel transport network.