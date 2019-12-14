Dahabshiil, one of Africa’s money transfer company is committed to providing social support as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Dahabshiil which has operated for 45 years in the remittance business, has its presence in over 150 countries across the globe with a huge impact in Africa where it has its roots.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Abdirashid Duale said Dahabshiil will continue providing social support during times of crisis such as floods, droughts and other social problems.

During an Exhibition Program on the role of private and public agencies, Duale said that humanitarian assistance in the areas they operate has a significant role, and the community is always at the forefront of support and assistance.

“The problems that affect the people also affects Dahabshiil since we serve the people and our corporate duty calls on us to contribute in the strength and to the best of our capabilities,” Duale said.

Dahabshiil CEO said that the way they get involved in such an undertaking is to make their services free. “When we see people who are in crisis, then we decide on ways to get involved, fund projects, and sometimes make some services free of charge.”

Dahabshiil employs nearly 5,000 people in over 150 countries. With offices in London and Dubai and in Africa including Somaliland and Kenya.

Dahabshiil provides services to some of the world’s leading humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations, Oxfam, the Department for International Development, Development Alternatives, Inc (DAI) and Save the Children

Taking its corporate social responsibility seriously, it continues to support the communities both in Africa and abroad, investing 5 percent of its profits into community regeneration projects involving the development of schools, hospitals, agriculture, and sanitation.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO