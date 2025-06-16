The evolving defense cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland is a textbook case of a strategic alliance between two non-recognized actors seeking to strengthen their security and global image.

Author: Amb. Abdihakim Ibrahim Hussein

Abstract

The evolving defense cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland is a textbook case of a strategic alliance between two non-recognized actors seeking to strengthen their security and global image. This work assesses the nature, reasons, and geopolitical importance of their cooperation in the areas of military education, shared democratic principles, and the broader regional context.

Introduction

Both Taiwan and Somaliland, both of which are outside of the formal frameworks of international recognition, have built a special relationship based on shared democratic principles as well as mutual strategic interests. Their cooperative defense in capacity building and military education exhibits a conscious approach to building up their security apparats as they navigate increasingly complex geopolitical contexts.

Military Education and Capacity Building

One of the pillars of the Somaliland-Taiwan defense cooperation is Taiwan’s military scholarship program, established in 2023. Through this program, graduates of Somaliland high schools are offered the opportunity to study for four years of academic military studies at Taiwan’s National Defense University (NDU). The subjects covered by the syllabus include War College Courses, Command and Staff Courses, and Navy Academy courses, with lessons on advanced military command and control systems, networked warfare, and information dominance methods.

Notably, the program emphasizes inclusivity in that female Somaliland military officers have received scholarships to pursue Master’s in International Security. The program not only boosts Somaliland’s defense capability but also attains gender parity within its military leadership.

Shared Democratic Values and Strategic Alignment

Both Somaliland and Taiwan have democratic institutions of governance—Somaliland through its “pastoral democracy” that balances clan-based historical tradition and modern democratic institutions and Taiwan through its democratic machinery. Alignment here presents a common appreciation and foundation for deeper cooperation beyond defense to healthcare, agriculture, and technology sectors.

Geopolitical Implications

The Somaliland-Taiwan partnership has drawn reactions from the regional countries and global powers. China and Somalia have resisted the development emphatically, viewing the alliance as a threat to their border claims and security interests. China’s interest is particularly sensitive, given its own military presence in Djibouti, and the prospect of Taiwan establishing a strategic presence on the Horn of Africa through Somaliland.

Apart from the international, the alliance has regional security implications, especially on the unsettled airspace differences between Somaliland and Somalia. The Taiwan experience in airspace management can be pivotal in assisting Somaliland to step through these challenges.

Conclusion

The security collaboration between Somaliland and Taiwan is a strategic cooperation going beyond the boundaries of conventional diplomatic limits. The two players project their security capacity-building and occupy places on the global agenda through military education and democratic principles. Although the relationship is under pressure from the outside world, its further expansion can serve as a model for other such relationships between unrecognized or partially recognized governments seeking to enhance their sovereignty and security.