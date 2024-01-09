ETA: Ethio-Somaliland MoU Demonstrates Govt’s Tenacity for Sustainable Development

The Ethiopian Teachers Association (ETA) indicated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Somaliland for access to sea signifies the tenacity the government demonstrated in leadership for national interest and sustainable development, the Ethiopian Teachers Association (ETA) said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Partnership and Cooperation, between Ethiopia and Somaliland

ETA President, Yohannes Benti told ENA that the agreement signed on the basis of sharing our wealth to others and getting sea outlet from others is beneficial for the country.

Appreciating the leadership for materializing the agreement, Yohannes added that ETA as part of its responsibility will continue to create fact-based awareness among the public.

He stressed that the Ethio-Somaliland MoU was signed peacefully and cannot be a threat to any country, and he added that Ethiopian diplomats need to diligently work to tell the world about the reality.

According to the MoU, Ethiopia will gain access to sea, port, and military base, while Somaliland will have shares from Ethiopian public enterprises.

The agreement was signed under the principle of give and take, ensuring cooperation between the people of both sides through a win-win approach.

The MoU reaffirms the principled position of the Ethiopian government to advance shared interests through cooperation on the basis of reciprocity.