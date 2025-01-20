In the article “Ethiopia’s Perception of Somaliland’s New Government and the Implications for Statehood,” by Guleid Ahmed Jama, the author discusses Ethiopia’s view of Somaliland’s new government led by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi, particularly focusing on foreign policy changes.

Dr. Dareskedar Taye, a researcher from Ethiopia’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, indicated that Somaliland’s new administration seems more inclined to align itself with the Somali government instead of pursuing its own independence. This marks a shift from Somaliland’s long-standing aim for international recognition.

In January 2024, Somaliland’s previous government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia, allowing Ethiopia access to Somaliland’s ports in exchange for support in Somaliland’s pursuit of statehood. However, the new administration quickly signed a separate agreement with Somalia, reflecting concerns that the new government might prioritize ties with Mogadishu over Somaliland’s independence ambitions.

Key developments include the new foreign minister’s criticism of the MoU and the appointment of an envoy to restart discussions with Somalia, raising doubts about the new government’s commitment to gaining independence. This shift could lead to internal discord, threatening Somaliland’s stability, especially as the U.S. may become more open to engaging with Somaliland.

The conclusion stresses that for Somaliland to remain united and achieve its goals, the new government must reaffirm its dedication to statehood and manage its foreign relationships carefully.

Overall, the article highlights the potential risks associated with this shift in foreign policy and its implications for Somaliland’s aspirations for recognition and unity.

Ethiopia’s Perception of Somaliland’s New Government and the Implications for Statehood

By Guleid Ahmed Jama

In a recent interview with The Reporter Ethiopia, Dr. Dareskedar Taye, a researcher at Ethiopia’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA), shared insights into Ethiopia’s perception of Somaliland under its newly elected President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi. As the IFA operates under Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Taye’s remarks carry significant weight and suggest a shift in the dynamics between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Ethiopia’s Perspective on Somaliland

Dr. Taye noted that while Ethiopia’s position on Somaliland remains consistent, Somaliland’s foreign policy appears to have shifted under the new administration. He stated, “The new administration in Somaliland appears to prefer aligning with the Somali government rather than asserting itself as an independent state.”

This observation is striking, given Somaliland’s long-standing aspiration for international recognition as a sovereign state.

Context: The Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU

On 1st January 2024, Somaliland’s previous administration, led by President Muse Bihi Abdi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia. The deal granted Ethiopia access to Somaliland’s ports, with an understanding that Ethiopia would support Somaliland’s bid for statehood. While controversial domestically and regionally, the MoU symbolized Somaliland’s commitment to leveraging its strategic location to gain recognition.

However, following President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi’s election on 13th November 2024, Ethiopia moved swiftly to sign a separate deal with Somalia. Dr. Taye’s remarks suggest that this shift reflects Ethiopia’s perception of Somaliland’s new government as being more aligned with Mogadishu than with its longstanding independence agenda.

Signals of a Policy Shift in Somaliland

Several developments under the new administration raise questions about its priorities. Somaliland’s newly appointed foreign minister publicly criticized the MoU.

The president appointed a special envoy widely believed to be tasked with resuming talks with Somalia, a move that fuels suspicions of closer ties with Mogadishu.

These actions have sparked internal concerns about the government’s commitment to Somaliland’s quest for recognition.

Risks of Internal Division and Destabilization

Somaliland’s statehood aspirations are a unifying force for its people. A government perceived as compromising this goal risks igniting internal divisions, potentially destabilizing the country. The shift in foreign policy also comes at a critical juncture, as there is speculation that the new U.S. administration may be open to engaging with Somaliland.

Conclusion

Regardless of whether Dr. Taye’s assessment of Somaliland’s new government is accurate, the perception itself highlights a failure in the government’s foreign affairs approach. This perceived pivot towards Mogadishu undermines Somaliland’s long-standing strategy of seeking recognition and could weaken its internal cohesion.

For Somaliland to maintain its unity and advance its aspirations, the new administration must reaffirm its commitment to statehood and carefully navigate its foreign relations.

About the Author

Guleid Ahmed Jama is a Lawyer and political analyst based in Hargeisa, Somaliland.

