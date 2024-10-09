Ethiopia’s newly appointed President Taye Atske-Selassie has reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to securing alternative port and access to sea through the principle of give and take.

The joint session of the 6th year and 4th tenure of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation opened this afternoon.

The joint session has appointed Ambassador Taye Atske Silassie as president of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

In his address to the joint session of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and House of Federation, President Taye explained the plans of the government for this Ethiopian Fiscal Year in all aspects of the country.

President Taye in his speech highlighted Ethiopia’s efforts to secure alternative ports and access to the sea through a give-and-take approach.

Ethiopia’s efforts in this regard will continue unabated, employing a strategic approach that prioritizes mutual benefit and cooperation, he said.

President Taye further outlined the government’s ambitious plans to strengthen Ethiopia’s position on the global stage.

He highlighted the importance of forging strong alliances and partnerships, particularly with nations possessing maritime capabilities.

The president explained that the efforts Ethiopia began in pursuit of port and sea access using this alternative approach have been strengthened and will proceed in strong manner.

He also mentioned that the work to strengthen and increase the number of Ethiopia’s allies and partners is being conducted with great attention.

In the diplomatic field, he emphasized the continued work to strengthen bilateral relations with neighboring countries to safeguard national interests.

He also highlighted the importance of peace and security issues, regional integration, economic matters, and shared benefits achieved through ongoing cooperation.

Ethiopia has signed MoU agreement with Somaliland, establishing a foundation for the effort to secure port and access to the sea through the principle of give and Take, the president pointed out.

He also mentioned about the numerous activities underway to prevent unnecessary diplomatic friction occurred due to the MoU and counter the campaign being carried out to tarnish the image of the country, as reported by ENA.

The President reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening its cooperative relationships with neighboring countries to ensure shared development and prosperity.

He also stressed Ethiopia’s role in securing peace in the Horn of Africa, especially in addressing the conflict in Sudan.

Ethiopia has been exerting successful efforts to enhance its ties with countries in the Horn of Africa with a view to safeguard its interest, he noted.

Furthermore, the president mentioned Ethiopia’s clear and consistent diplomatic efforts to ensure peace and security in the region, and its active participation in creating lasting stability in the Horn of Africa.

In terms of bilateral relations, Taye expressed confidence in Ethiopia’s ability to build strong ties with nations that have political, military, and economic capabilities in the gulf nations.

Ethiopia’s full membership in BRICS is also seen as a significant development, giving the country balanced relations and access to various advantages.

Ethiopia’s diplomatic engagement within BRICS and other global platforms demonstrates its growing influence and commitment to regional and international cooperation.

The newly appointed President highlighted Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic alliances and create new partnerships.

Ethiopia will continue its collaboration with the African Union and international organizations, maintaining a focus on deepening ties with its allies and partners.

Lastly, he reaffirmed that Ethiopia’s diplomatic and cooperative efforts to broaden its circle of friends and allies will continue to be a priority.