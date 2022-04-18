External power competition in the Horn of Africa is intensifying. Somaliland is navigating a contested regional environment in its quest for international recognition and development.

By Aleksi Ylönen

External power competition in the Horn of Africa is intensifying. In recent years, the US and China, as well as regionally powerful states such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar, have all deepened their involvement in the sub-region.

This has opened new opportunities for state and non-state actors in the Horn to gain influence through financial and material resources by associating themselves with external powers.

Somaliland is one such actor. In the current scenario, Hargeisa’s increasingly sophisticated foreign policy has enabled it to step up its quest for international recognition and development.

In this article, Aleksi Ylönen discusses the increasing contestation of influence among external powers in the Horn of Africa and Somaliland’s position in this changing regional context.

To read the full article go here or here

Aleksi Ylönen is a Research Fellow at the Centre for International Studies (CEI), Instituto Universitário de Lisboa (Iscte-IUL). Originally from Finland, and trained as a historian, and as a peace and conflict and international relations scholar, he conducts research on the greater Horn of Africa and has taught in various higher education institutions in Europe and Africa. He has authored and edited many scholarly publications on political history, international relations, peace, conflict, and development issues in the sub-region. This article benefited from the support of the Centre français des études éthiopiennes (CFEE).

