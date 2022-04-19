Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with the Qatar Amiri Air Force, sent 45 tons of food aid baskets to assist 750 affected families in Somaliland in order to address the difficult conditions caused by drought, in addition to the fire that erupted in the main market of the capital, Hargeisa.

HE Khalifa al-Kuwari, director-general of QFFD, said: “This urgent assistance comes to play an important role in alleviating the severity of this humanitarian disaster for the affected and most needy people in Somaliland, especially after the fire that erupted in the main market of capital Hargeisa recently, which affected in an unprecedented way food security, in addition to the drought that hit the area.

“Although such aid is urgent relief in nature, it plays an important role in alleviating the severity of the humanitarian and development catastrophe. It helps in enhancing the lives of the affected people and ensuring decent life for them. It also plays a role in promoting the second goal of the sustainable development goals relating to hunger.”

In a statement, QFFD said Somaliland is facing the risk of famine today, and the people are suffering from severe drought circumstances.

“As a result of that, many of them have left their homes in search of water, food, and pasture, not to mention the fire that hit the main market in the capital, which resulted in material damage and injured more than 20 people. It is expected that this fire will have a serious impact on the economy,” it noted.

It is also anticipated that the disaster may be exacerbated due to severe or near-total food shortages until mid-2022 if appropriate actions are not taken.

In March, QFFD and Qatar Charity had sent 45 tons of food baskets to tackle the drought in Somalia, and the aid was sent in cooperation with the Qatar Amiri Air Force, the official Qatar News Agency added.