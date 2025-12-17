A French Archaeologists, led by Xavier Gutherz, launches a new initiative to protect Laas Geel’s 5,000-year-old rock art in Somaliland. The project focuses on sustainable tourism, community involvement, and conservation, ensuring the preservation of this vital cultural heritage

LAAS GEEL, Somaliland — In the shadow of the ancient rock shelters of Laas Geel, Professor Xavier Gutherz stood once more before the mesmerizing Neolithic paintings that first captured global attention more than two decades ago.

In 2002, Gutherz’s discovery of the site’s stunning rock art — cattle and ritual scenes painted in vivid ochre and white — forced a rewrite of Africa’s prehistoric history. Today, he returned not as a discoverer, but as a partner in an ambitious mission to preserve the site for future generations.

“We are here to ensure that Laas Geel, a miracle of preservation, is protected from the forces of time, climate, and unmanaged human activity,” Gutherz said, gazing up at the intricate images of cattle, believed to be between 5,000 and 11,000 years old. “The future of this site lies not just in our hands, but in the hands of the local communities who have long served as its informal guardians.”

The French-led initiative, dubbed the “Protection and Promotion of Somaliland’s Cultural and Archaeological Heritage,” marks a new phase in the preservation of the Laas Geel rock art. Supported by the French Development Agency (AFD) and Expertise France, the project aims to safeguard the site and develop a model for sustainable tourism that benefits local communities while maintaining the site’s integrity.

A Site of Global Importance

Laas Geel is considered one of Africa’s most significant rock art sites. The paintings, which include detailed depictions of cattle adorned with ceremonial markings, provide rare insight into the social and spiritual life of early pastoral societies in the Horn of Africa. The site’s exceptional preservation is attributed to a natural silica crust that has sealed the pigments beneath a durable layer, protecting them from erosion and the elements.

Despite its importance, Laas Geel has faced growing threats as its fame has spread. Erosion, climate change, and the pressures of unregulated tourism have put the site at risk. As one of Somaliland’s most iconic cultural assets, Laas Geel also lies in a region where political isolation and limited resources have made formal heritage management challenging.

Moving from Discovery to Preservation

When Gutherz and his team first documented Laas Geel’s rock art, it was a monumental discovery. The site, previously unknown to the wider world, provided groundbreaking evidence that the Horn of Africa was a cultural and spiritual hub in prehistoric times. But the initial excitement was tempered by the realization that preserving Laas Geel required more than just recognition. It required sustained effort, resources, and local involvement.

“This project is about moving from discovery to stewardship,” said a representative from AFD. “Recognition alone does not protect a site. Institutions, skills, and community ownership are what ensure that a site survives for future generations.”

The new initiative, which began with a visit to Laas Geel by a high-level French delegation, focuses on three key pillars: strengthening local heritage management, implementing direct protection measures at Laas Geel and other important archaeological sites, and most critically, placing local communities at the heart of preservation efforts.

“We are no longer in an era where archaeology is something done to communities,” Gutherz said. “It must be done with them.”

This philosophy is central to the new project, which emphasizes collaboration between local communities and international experts. The French delegation included representatives from Expertise France, who will provide technical training to local conservationists and heritage managers. The project aims to build capacity within Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism and Department of Archaeology, empowering local professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to protect their own cultural heritage.

Community-Centered Preservation

At the heart of the French-Somaliland partnership is a commitment to community-centered preservation. For decades, local nomadic pastoralists have served as the informal guardians of Laas Geel, protecting the site from damage without official support or recognition. Today, those same communities are being trained to take on formal roles as site stewards, guides, and conservators.

“We are turning local communities from passive bystanders into active partners in the protection of Laas Geel,” said a project coordinator from Expertise France. “This is not about policing; it is about building enduring stewardship.”

As part of the project, local residents will be trained to guide visitors, monitor the site for potential threats, and participate in tourism-related enterprises, such as homestays, craft markets, and catering. By integrating local communities into the tourism economy, the initiative aims to create a sustainable model that benefits the people who live alongside Somaliland’s cultural treasures.

Abdirahman Hassan Nur, Somaliland’s Minister of Trade and Tourism, emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism in preserving cultural heritage. “Our heritage is not only a symbol of who we were, but it is also a foundation for who we can become,” Nur said. “Cultural heritage, if managed responsibly, can create jobs, generate income, and strengthen national identity.”

Balancing Preservation with Economic Opportunity

Tourism to Laas Geel has steadily increased in recent years, attracting visitors from the Somali diaspora, international researchers, and adventurous travelers eager to experience one of Africa’s most remarkable rock-art complexes. However, the influx of tourists presents a challenge: how to balance the economic opportunities offered by tourism with the urgent need to protect the site.

The French-led project aims to implement controlled visitor pathways, non-intrusive monitoring equipment, and detailed digital mapping to ensure that Laas Geel is protected while still accessible to the public. “Unregulated tourism is a form of destruction,” said Minister Nur. “Our goal is to create a tourism model that respects the site, empowers local communities, and ensures that Laas Geel remains preserved for generations to come.”

The new project also aims to develop a national framework for archaeological conservation, ensuring that heritage sites across Somaliland are managed with the same care and attention as Laas Geel.

A Symbolic and Strategic Partnership

The French mission to Laas Geel also carries significant diplomatic weight. For Somaliland, a republic with limited international recognition, the partnership with France represents more than just technical expertise. It is a statement of legitimacy and engagement with the broader international community.

“Heritage is soft power,” said a Somaliland-based historian. “When international partners engage with our history, they acknowledge our place in the world.”

During the delegation’s visit, the French team met with Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) and other officials in Hargeisa to discuss the project and broader bilateral relations. The French delegation’s presence underscored the growing international recognition of Somaliland’s cultural assets and its potential as a strategic partner in the Horn of Africa.

“It is an immense emotion to return, and a great responsibility,” Gutherz said, reflecting on the journey from discovery to preservation. “Our mission now is to fortify that miracle against the threats of time, climate, and unmanaged human activity.”

Looking to the Future

As the sun set over Laas Geel, casting long shadows over the ancient cattle painted on the rock walls, Gutherz turned to his team. “This is not just about preserving the past,” he said. “It is about ensuring that Laas Geel continues to speak to future generations, offering insight into the rich cultural heritage of Somaliland and the Horn of Africa.”

The project, which promises to integrate heritage conservation with sustainable economic development, holds the potential to transform Laas Geel from a protected site into a living, thriving part of Somaliland’s modern identity. As Gutherz and his team prepare to leave, the task of protecting Laas Geel — and its place in the world — has only just begun.