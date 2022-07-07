Golden Land: From snow to sand, a Finnish family returns to their ancestral home in Somaliland to mine for gold.
Mustafe decides to leave his quiet life in Finland when copper and gold are discovered in his ancestral land, Somaliland. These riches promise to fulfill his lifelong dream to help his struggling country of birth.
Mustafe mines gold, gemstones, and cobalt, a metal more valuable than diamonds. But he soon realizes that all that glitters is not gold.
While his children grapple with culture shock, Mustafe finds the clan disputes, which fueled the Somali civil war, impossible to avoid.
Golden Land is a film by Inka Achte.
Golden Land 2022
(original title: Kultainen maa)|84 min
Golden Land Official Trailer
When Finnish-Somalilander Mustafe discovers his ancestors’ land in the Horn of Africa is full of copper and gold, he decides to swap his family’s safe but boring life in the Nordics for Somaliland, an independent state in East Africa. As Mustafe struggles to lift the treasures from underground, his children embark on a bumpy journey to uncover where they really belong.
FESTIVALS: Göteborg 2022 (Nordic Documentary Competition)
STARS: Mustafe Hassan and Najah Hassan
RELEASE DATE: February 11, 2022 (Finland)
COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN: Finland, Somaliland, Norway, Sweden
LANGUAGES: Somali, Finnish, English
DIRECTOR: Inka Achté
SCREENWRITERS: Inka Achté, Hanna Karppinen
CINEMATOGRAPHER: Jarkko Virtanen
EDITING: Magnus Svensson
SOUND DESIGN: Ambolt Audio
MUSIC: Sander S. Olsen, Are Åberg, Jørgen Meyer
PRODUCER: Liisa Karpo
PRODUCTION COMPANY: napafilms
SALES: Cat&Docs
OFFICIAL SITES: Official Facebook, Official Instagram
About Director
BIOGRAPHY
Inka has over 15 years of experience working in the film and television industries in her native Finland and in the United Kingdom. She holds a BA in Film and Television Studies from the Lahti University of Applied Sciences and an MA in Documentary Directing from the National Film and Television School in the UK.
Alongside directing award-winning short documentaries she has worked at Finnish National Television (YLE) and independent production companies as a Director, Edit Producer, and Script Writer, on single documentaries, series, and factual programming. In early 2014 a documentary series, she directed, won a Finnish Television Academy Award.
Alongside directing Inka has worked as a Sales Agent at Taskovski Films and Autlook Filmsales, and as a consultant and academic advisor for Postgraduate film students at Raindance Film Institute.
- The UNIQUE Case For The International Recognition Of Somaliland
- The World Can Learn From How Somaliland Overcame Militias
- Somaliland: The Little Country That Could By David Shinn
- Somaliland Is A Beacon Of Democracy In An Unstable Region
- Masuuliyiinta Xidh-Xidhan Iyo Dareemada Dhagarta Xambaarsan Ee Laga Soo Werinayo Dhinaca Madaxtooyada
- Somaliland Declaration On The Origin Of African Borders