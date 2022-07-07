Golden Land: From snow to sand, a Finnish family returns to their ancestral home in Somaliland to mine for gold.

Mustafe decides to leave his quiet life in Finland when copper and gold are discovered in his ancestral land, Somaliland. These riches promise to fulfill his lifelong dream to help his struggling country of birth.

Mustafe mines gold, gemstones, and cobalt, a metal more valuable than diamonds. But he soon realizes that all that glitters is not gold.

While his children grapple with culture shock, Mustafe finds the clan disputes, which fueled the Somali civil war, impossible to avoid.

Golden Land is a film by Inka Achte.

Golden Land 2022

(original title: Kultainen maa)|84 min

When Finnish-Somalilander Mustafe discovers his ancestors’ land in the Horn of Africa is full of copper and gold, he decides to swap his family’s safe but boring life in the Nordics for Somaliland, an independent state in East Africa. As Mustafe struggles to lift the treasures from underground, his children embark on a bumpy journey to uncover where they really belong.

FESTIVALS: Göteborg 2022 (Nordic Documentary Competition)

STARS: Mustafe Hassan and Najah Hassan

RELEASE DATE: February 11, 2022 (Finland)

COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN: Finland, Somaliland, Norway, Sweden

LANGUAGES: Somali, Finnish, English

DIRECTOR: Inka Achté

SCREENWRITERS: Inka Achté, Hanna Karppinen

CINEMATOGRAPHER: Jarkko Virtanen

EDITING: Magnus Svensson

SOUND DESIGN: Ambolt Audio

MUSIC: Sander S. Olsen, Are Åberg, Jørgen Meyer

PRODUCER: Liisa Karpo

PRODUCTION COMPANY: napafilms

SALES: Cat&Docs

OFFICIAL SITES: Official Facebook, Official Instagram

About Director

BIOGRAPHY

Inka has over 15 years of experience working in the film and television industries in her native Finland and in the United Kingdom. She holds a BA in Film and Television Studies from the Lahti University of Applied Sciences and an MA in Documentary Directing from the National Film and Television School in the UK.

Alongside directing award-winning short documentaries she has worked at Finnish National Television (YLE) and independent production companies as a Director, Edit Producer, and Script Writer, on single documentaries, series, and factual programming. In early 2014 a documentary series, she directed, won a Finnish Television Academy Award.

Alongside directing Inka has worked as a Sales Agent at Taskovski Films and Autlook Filmsales, and as a consultant and academic advisor for Postgraduate film students at Raindance Film Institute.