The NEC Deputy Commissioner recently visited Somaliland’s frontier districts to highlight the importance of ensuring voter safety, especially in areas facing challenges to security.

In a significant pre-election security assessment, Ahmed Osman Hassan, Deputy Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), along with Commissioner Said Mohamed Osman, conducted an important visit to the frontline military installation in Oog District on Tuesday.

This visit marks a vital step in safeguarding the nation’s ninth universal suffrage election since 2001.

The trip to Oog, which has become a key defense position following the tactical withdrawal of Somaliland forces from Las Anod, emphasizes the NEC’s dedication to ensuring comprehensive election security in vulnerable border regions.

Given its new role as the primary military frontier, Oog necessitates exceptional security measures ahead of Wednesday’s presidential election.

Since the landmark constitutional referendum in 2001, Somaliland has demonstrated its commitment to democratic values through eight successful one-person, one-vote elections.

The forthcoming presidential election, which will also establish three official political parties for the next decade, marks another significant milestone in Somaliland’s unique democratic journey within the Horn of Africa.

During in-depth meetings with commanders of the National Armed Forces, as well as gubernatorial and district leaders from the Saraar Region and security officials, the NEC delegation concentrated on coordinating robust security protocols.

These discussions are particularly important given Oog’s strategic position and its crucial role in maintaining electoral stability along Somaliland’s temporary eastern frontier.

The security preparations exemplify Somaliland’s determination to uphold its democratic traditions despite regional challenges, particularly in areas that have undergone significant military restructuring in recent months.

This election is a testament to Somaliland’s resilience in sustaining democratic processes even in strategically sensitive regions.