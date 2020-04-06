Djibouti, April 06, 2020 — Djibouti’s Ministry of Health on Monday announced 31 new COVID-19 cases, eventually bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Horn of Africa nation to 90.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

“We conducted medical tests on 513 people in the last 24 hours, with 31 people testing positive for COVID-19,” the Djiboutian Ministry of Health disclosed in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the ministry, some nine people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the virus.

The Red Sea nation confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Djibouti, which lies on a key location connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, hosts a number of foreign military bases and is the main sea outlet for landlocked Ethiopia.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus – named COVID-19 by the WHO – have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, approximately 1,300,000 people have been infected worldwide and roughly 70,500 deaths have been reported. That said, over 265,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)