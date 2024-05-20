President Bihi Restates Somaliland's Endurance

The President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, has restated that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at securing Somaliland’s rightful recognition, agreed upon with Ethiopia, is progressing as planned and will be upheld.

He assured both allies and adversaries that the Republic of Somaliland is committed to enduring indefinitely, unwavering in its resolve to achieve its goals regardless of external pressures.

The Head of State of Somaliland emphasized that the nation’s aspirations as a de jure state are permanent, and no opposition will hinder its determination.

In his address to the nation during the 33rd celebration of the 18th May Anniversary, marking the country’s declaration of independence from British rule on June 26, 1960, President Bihi recalled the decision to break away from the ill-fated union with Somalia, an Italian Somalis, due to Mogadishu’s oppressive actions against Somalilanders.

He reminded the nation of Somaliland’s initial vision of a Greater Somalia, which was thwarted by Mogadishu’s biased governance, leading to discontent among Somalilanders.

The president explained how this discontent escalated into armed resistance, culminating in the restoration of Somaliland’s independence.

Despite challenges from the Mogadishu government over the past three decades, Somaliland has made significant progress in various sectors without substantial foreign assistance.

President Bihi commended the resilience of the Somaliland people and urged unity to achieve their collective aspirations.

He criticized the Mogadishu administration for opposing Somaliland’s bilateral agreement with Ethiopia, emphasizing that the accusations of a “holy war” were unfounded and only reflected bitterness towards Somaliland’s ambitions.

President Bihi assured that the agreements with Ethiopia are progressing smoothly and will adhere to international treaty standards.

He echoed former President Dahir Rayale’s advice on maintaining respectful discourse in public, especially during political campaigns, to prevent discord among the population.

In a light-hearted moment, he joked with his main rival, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, suggesting that the election winner should congratulate the other.

Former President Dahir Rayale Kahin praised the resilience of Somalilanders in nation-building efforts without external assistance.

The event was attended by former Vice Presidents, Senate and House Speakers, party leaders, presidential candidates, military officials, cabinet members, parliamentarians, diplomats, and distinguished guests, reflecting a unified celebration of Somaliland’s progress and resilience.