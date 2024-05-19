Somaliland Celebrates the 33rd Anniversary of Sovereignty Restoration

The people of Somaliland gather to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of their sovereignty restoration. The event is attended by high-ranking government officials, including President Muse Bihi Abdi, members of the Somaliland diaspora, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives from the Peace Corps, and the general public.

This anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the unwavering determination and resilience of the Somalilanders in shaping their own destiny. It is commendable that Somaliland has achieved significant progress in establishing stable governance, fostering peace and security, and developing robust institutions.

Ms. Fatima Ahmed Omer, the Senior Communications Advisor for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland, expressed her enthusiasm for the celebrations, which feature vibrant displays of national pride, including parades, cultural performances, and traditional dances.

These festivities reflect the rich heritage and unity of the nation, providing an opportunity for Somaliland to showcase its perseverance and achievements to the international community and reaffirm its rightful place among the nations of the world.

Fatima emphasized the significance of this anniversary and applauded the remarkable progress made by Somaliland despite facing numerous challenges.

She also highlighted Somaliland’s unwavering commitment to democratic governance, stability, and its ongoing pursuit of recognition as a sovereign nation.

According to the Senior Communications Advisor, Somaliland refers to its national holiday as “Sovereignty Restoration Day” to underscore its historical continuity as a separate entity and reclaim the independence it enjoyed before the failed union with Italian Somaliland. This terminology also emphasizes Somaliland’s unique political status and its continued efforts to gain international recognition as an independent state.

Furthermore, Fatima reiterated Somaliland’s commitment to maintaining peace and development progress through collaboration with neighboring nations.

This collaborative approach is essential for fostering regional stability and promoting mutual growth and prosperity.

In conclusion, the anniversary celebrations serve as a testament to the remarkable accomplishments of Somaliland and the unwavering determination of its people.

It is a momentous occasion that showcases the nation’s resilience and progress as a proud and independent entity.

By Chala Dandessa

Chala Dandessa is Lecturer, Researcher and Freelancer. He is also the founder and Editor at Ethiopians Today website. You can reach him at caalaadd2@gmail.com as email contact.