After Israel recognized Somaliland in 2025, attention turns to the UAE as President Irro’s quiet diplomacy visit raises questions about recognition, Red Sea strategy, and shifting alliances

HARGEISA — When Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) descended from an aircraft in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, the optics suggested a routine high-level visit. The reality, however, appears far more complex — and potentially consequential.

Officials described the trip as “private,” offering no formal agenda, no confirmed meetings and no timeline. Yet in the calculus of international diplomacy, such silence is rarely incidental. Instead, analysts say, it often signals sensitive negotiations unfolding beyond public scrutiny.

The unannounced visit comes just days after Irro outlined what he called a “new diplomatic era,” raising expectations that Somaliland is recalibrating its foreign policy posture at a moment of shifting alliances across the Horn of Africa.

Recognition Dynamics Shift After Israel Move

The geopolitical backdrop has shifted significantly in recent months. On December 26, 2025, Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state — a landmark development that altered diplomatic calculations across the region.

At the time, many analysts speculated that the UAE could follow suit, given its deepening economic and security ties with Somaliland. However, Abu Dhabi has so far stopped short of formal recognition.

Notably, the UAE was absent from a group of Arab and Muslim-majority countries that last week issued statements condemning Israel’s appointment of an ambassador to Somaliland — a silence that has drawn scrutiny and further fueled speculation about its long-term position.

A Strategic Partnership Under the Spotlight

The UAE has long been one of Somaliland’s most significant external partners, investing heavily in infrastructure and security. At the center of that relationship is the development of Berbera Port, operated in part by DP World, which has transformed the port into a growing regional trade hub.

The broader Berbera Corridor — linking the port to landlocked Ethiopia — is increasingly viewed as a strategic artery for East African commerce.

Against that backdrop, Irro’s presence in the UAE has intensified speculation that discussions may extend beyond economic cooperation to encompass security arrangements, expanded investment and, most notably, the question of diplomatic recognition.

The Power of Discreet Diplomacy

Dubai has emerged as a hub for quiet, high-level negotiations, offering leaders a venue where sensitive discussions can take place outside formal diplomatic constraints.

For Somaliland — which lacks widespread international recognition — such informal channels are especially valuable. They allow engagement with global actors without triggering the political complexities that formal state visits often entail.

Labeling the visit “private,” analysts say, gives both sides flexibility to explore options without immediate public or diplomatic fallout.

Regional Context Raises Stakes

The timing of the visit adds to its significance. Relations between Somalia’s federal government and the UAE have experienced strain in recent months, creating an opening for deeper engagement with Somaliland.

At the same time, competition for influence around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait — a critical maritime corridor — has intensified, drawing in regional and global powers.

Somaliland’s geographic position along the Gulf of Aden places it at the center of this strategic contest, increasing its appeal as a partner for countries seeking stability and access in a volatile region.

Between Opportunity and Risk

While closer ties with the UAE could bring significant economic and security benefits, the path forward remains politically sensitive.

Any move toward recognition could provoke strong reactions from Somalia and reshape alliances across the Horn of Africa. At the same time, the UAE’s cautious approach suggests it is weighing broader regional implications, including its relationships with Arab partners.

Domestically, the secrecy surrounding the visit has fueled speculation and concern. Without official disclosures, observers are left to interpret signals — including what some see as deliberate diplomatic ambiguity.

A Pivotal Moment

Whether Irro’s trip ultimately leads to a diplomatic breakthrough remains uncertain. But the convergence of factors — Israel’s recognition, the UAE’s silence on recent condemnations, and intensifying Red Sea geopolitics — suggests Somaliland is navigating a moment of unusual opportunity.

In modern diplomacy, the most consequential moves are often made not in public, but in private — where silence itself becomes a signal.