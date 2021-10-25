Two achievements: he became the first away player to score a treble at Old Trafford and Africa’s all-time best scorer in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah contributed to Liverpool’s biggest ever win at Old Trafford, and their biggest win against their old adversaries at any location since 1925, as he helped his team win.

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead early on thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota before Salah scored his treble.

He became the first away player to score a treble at Old Trafford since Brazil legend Ronaldo in 2003 as a result of his contribution to the victory.

With 107 goals, he surpassed Didier Drogba as Africa’s all-time best scorer in the Premier League.

Liverpool is unbeaten in their past 22 games in all competitions, and the 29-year-old has now scored in ten consecutive games in all competitions.

Liverpool is in second place, one point behind champions Chelsea, and appears to be on the verge of a serious attack on Manchester City’s English title.

