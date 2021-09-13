Salah Reaches Another Premier League Landmark

Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool Premier League landmark in the clash with Leeds United

Salah reached 100 Premier League goals by scoring against Leeds United in Liverpool’s trip to Elland Road, reaching another premier league landmark in his staggering Anfield career

Mohamed Salah has scored his 100th Premier League goal in Liverpool’s match against Leeds United.

The Egyptian has scored 98 of them for the Reds, with two coming against Chelsea during his underwhelming time at Stamford Bridge.

Now 29 and a certified great at Anfield, the winger made it a century of strikes by tapping home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s square ball in the 20th minute of the Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s men traveled to Yorkshire with the aim of getting back to winning ways and potentially going top of the table if they win by four goals or more.

Salah has only failed to score in one of Liverpool’s four Premier League games, also bagging two assists on the opening weekend at Norwich.

Reaching another premier league landmark

Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Thierry Henry reached 100 Premier League goals in fewer games than the winger, who needed 162 outings.

He is the 30th player to reach the landmark, joining Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Nicolas Anelka, and Emile Heskey as players who were once Redmen to have surpassed that milestone.

Five more goals would see him move ahead of Didier Drogba for most goals scored by an African player in the Premier League.

He will be hoping to do that before the New Year when he jets off to place in the African Cup of Nations.

Klopp recently revealed his side will find a solution to both Salah and fellow forward Sadio Mane being unavailable are due to when the tournament takes place between January 9 – February 6 in 2022.

The competition has twice been delayed due to Covid-19 but both Egypt and Senegal will have the opportunity to claim continental glory.

Having sold Xherdan Shaqiri and not brought in a new addition to Liverpool’s front line, Klopp has hinted that his plans will not come from the transfer market.

“We knew it [their absences]. We have to deal with it and we will deal with it. How? We will see in January,” the German boss stated.

“People now say we have to sign two strikers with the same quality of Sadio and Mo. That cannot be a solution as we cannot do that, so we have to find a solution for that in January.”

Salah has less than two years remaining on his contract at Anfield and, unlike a number of his first-team colleagues, has not recommitted to the club.

However, Klopp seems to be unphased by the growing concerns surrounding his future when asked about the situation in August.

“Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise,” he said. “How he behaves from the first day he came back – absolutely great.

“So we’re all adults, we’re all professionals, with two years left [on his contract] you can imagine there are talks and when there is a decision we will tell you.”

