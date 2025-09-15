This article, written by Ali Ibrahim “Baqdaadi”, contrasts Somalia’s e-visa system with Somaliland’s visa-on-arrival system, highlighting their differences and the potential impact of Somaliland’s policy.

Somalia’s E-Visa: Requires online application, document submission, and fee payment before travel. An e-visa is then emailed to the applicant.

Somaliland’s Visa on Arrival: Allows travelers to obtain a visa upon arrival at entry points with a valid passport, supporting documents, and fee payment. Somaliland has expanded this policy to include citizens of all 193 UN member states.

The author argues that Somaliland’s visa-on-arrival system promotes tourism, foreign investment, and strengthens diplomatic ties, ultimately boosting Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition by showcasing its openness and governance capabilities.

In contrast, Somalia’s e-visa system is presented as more controlled and less accessible.

Somalia’s E-Visa System vs. Somaliland’s Visa-On-Arrival

By Ali Ibrahim “Baqdaadi”

During the last 10 days, many circles—particularly those in the diaspora—have expressed confusion between two announcements: the E-Visa system launched by President Hassan Sheikh of Somalia on September 1, 2025, and the “Visa on Arrival” policy announced by Somaliland on September 9, 2025.

While the timing of these announcements may have contributed to the confusion, it is essential to understand that these two systems are different, implemented by two separate jurisdictions.

1. Somalia’s E-Visa System

A foreign visitor to Somalia must apply online before traveling.

The application requires completing a digital form, uploading supporting documents (such as a passport copy and travel itinerary), and paying a fee of $64.

Once processed and approved, the applicant receives an electronic visa (E-Visa) by email, which must be presented upon arrival at Somali entry points.

While convenient for some, this process requires internet access, advance planning, and prior approval, which can discourage spontaneous or last-minute travelers.

2. Somaliland’s Visa on Arrival System

A foreign visitor to Somaliland does not need to apply online.

The traveler simply boards a flight and receives a visa directly upon arrival at airports or border checkpoints.

Requirements include a valid passport, supporting documents (such as a return ticket and accommodation details), and payment of the applicable fee.

Previous Policy of the Somaliland Visa System

Historically, Somaliland’s Visa on Arrival privilege was restricted to citizens of 49 countries, grouped as follows:

European Union (27 countries)

Gulf States (6 countries): Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait IGAD States (6 countries): Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda

Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda Other key countries (10): Canada, USA, Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia

New Somaliland Visa System

Under the updated framework, citizens of all 193 United Nations member states are now eligible for a Visa on Arrival in Somaliland. This represents a dramatic expansion of accessibility and inclusivity.

Broader Economic & Diplomatic Impact of Somaliland’s “Visa on Arrival” System

Tourism and Foreign Currency Inflows – Easier visa access will encourage international tourists, generating revenue for hotels, transport, restaurants, and heritage sites.

– Easier visa access will encourage international tourists, generating revenue for hotels, transport, restaurants, and heritage sites. Attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) – Simplified entry procedures send a welcoming signal to global investors who often value streamlined travel formalities as part of the business environment.

– Simplified entry procedures send a welcoming signal to global investors who often value streamlined travel formalities as part of the business environment. Strengthening of Diplomatic and Social Ties – By welcoming travelers from all UN member states, Somaliland expands its international visibility, fosters cultural exchange, and underscores its political maturity as a self-governing entity.

– By welcoming travelers from all UN member states, Somaliland expands its international visibility, fosters cultural exchange, and underscores its political maturity as a self-governing entity. Soft Power and Recognition – Visa liberalization is a tool of statecraft. It demonstrates Somaliland’s openness, capacity for governance, and readiness to interact with the global community—an important step in its pursuit of international recognition.

Conclusion

While Somalia’s E-Visa represents a controlled, pre-arranged system of digital approvals, Somaliland’s Visa on Arrival offers flexibility, inclusivity, and an immediate gateway for travelers from around the world.

The latter positions Somaliland as a welcoming hub for tourism, investment, and diplomacy, while reinforcing its status as a distinct and self-administered nation.

About the Author

Ali Ibrahim “Baqdaadi”

Former Governor of the Somaliland Central Bank, Hargeisa

Email: Alibaqdaadi@gmail.com | Tel: +252 633059605

