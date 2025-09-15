EUCAP Hosts Good Governance Workshop to Strengthen Somaliland’s Anti-Corruption Efforts

HARGEISA, Somaliland—The European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP) this week organized a three-day workshop on good governance in Somaliland, bringing together government officials and civil society leaders to advance institutional reforms and anti-corruption measures in Somaliland.

The workshop, held in Hargeisa, aimed to strengthen transparency and accountability within Somaliland’s public institutions through strategic planning and stakeholder collaboration. It represents one of the latest efforts by international partners to support governance structures in Somaliland, which operates autonomously but lacks broad international recognition.

“This workshop reflects a strong commitment to build a transparent, effective government,” said a representative from EUCAP’s Field Office in Somaliland. “We are empowering institutions to fulfil their mandates independently and deliver better governance for all.”

Participants included officials from the Somaliland Good Governance and Anti-Corruption Commission, which has been central to promoting integrity and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. The sessions focused on capacity building, reviewing current governance strategies, and developing actionable plans to improve public service delivery.

Though Somaliland has long been viewed as having more robust democratic institutions than much of the region, including periodic elections and an active civil society, challenges related to governance and corruption persist.

International observers say workshops like these are critical for reinforcing the country’s administrative frameworks amid ongoing political and economic isolation.

“Collaborative dialogues are essential for aligning our national strategy with public expectations,” said a Somaliland government official who attended the workshop. “Strengthening our institutions is key to gaining both public trust and international confidence.”

EUCAP, which has maintained a presence in Somaliland for years, provides advisory and capacity-building support to local authorities in areas ranging from security sector reform to public administration. The mission is part of the European Union’s broader engagement in the Horn of Africa, aimed at promoting stability and governance.

The workshop concluded with a set of recommendations intended to guide future policy and institutional actions, though specific details were not immediately made public.