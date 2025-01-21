The Somaliland Alternative: Securing Future Global Shipping Amid the Houthi Threat

When the Houthis increased their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the United States and key allies stepped up their military efforts. Despite the increased kinetic actions, the disruptions persisted. Now there are reports that the Houthis will pause attacks as a condition of the hostage-ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Iranian proxies tend to be duplicitous and approach diplomacy as an asymmetric warfare strategy rather than a means to resolve conflict. Regardless, this pause provides an opportunity for the incoming Trump administration to re-assess the current anti-Houthi campaign. U.S. strategists should calibrate their approach to the reality of the Houthis’ operations and the group’s ability to resist existing pressure such as sanctions and symbolic military strikes. Instead, policymakers must explore solutions such as alternative trade routes and security measures to remove Houthi leverage and ability to attack.

Berbera is rapidly transforming into a strategic deepwater port capable of supporting regional trade.

One such solution lies in Somaliland, a stable and autonomous region with a 500-mile coast along the Gulf of Aden. The Port of Berbera can be an alternative logistical hub and military staging ground to high-risk zones closer to Yemen. After investments by DP World, Berbera is rapidly transforming into a strategic deepwater port capable of supporting regional trade, bolstering maritime security, and counterbalancing the impacts of Houthi aggression. The Container Port Performance Index that the World Bank publishes now ranks Berbera second in Africa after Djibouti.

Berbera’s geographical position offers an escape from the dangers of Yemeni waters. Its stability, coupled with infrastructure, provides a lifeline for international trade. As the Houthis and their Iranian backers exploit Yemen’s ports for smuggling and military operations, redirecting trade to safer alternatives becomes a strategic necessity.

The Port of Berbera increases regional opportunity in the Horn of Africa. Over the past decade, DP World’s investment has turned this once-tired port into a modern facility with the capacity to handle significant volumes of trade. The involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is not coincidental; Berbera plays a pivotal role in the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) efforts to counterbalance Iranian influence in the region.

Military partnerships further enhance Berbera’s strategic importance. The UAE has established military bases near the port, enabling rapid response capabilities and intelligence monitoring of Houthi activities in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. These bases not only project power but also serve as a deterrent to further Iranian-backed Houthi aggression.

Additionally, Berbera’s development aligns with Somaliland’s broader aspirations for economic growth and international recognition. Its leadership has embraced partnerships with Gulf states, offering a secure and cooperative ally for those seeking to stabilize maritime trade.

While full diplomatic recognition remains contentious, expanding economic and security partnerships can achieve significant progress.

To fully capitalize on Berbera’s potential, the United States should deepen its engagement with Somaliland by recognizing the strategic value of the region. While full diplomatic recognition remains contentious, expanding economic and security partnerships can achieve significant progress. Somalia’s promotion of a “One Somalia” policy denying Somaliland autonomy should be no more an impediment to U.S. policy than Baghdad’s objections were to the establishment of U.S. bases and a consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan nor Beijing’s objections to U.S. relations with Taiwan.

Investing in Berbera’s infrastructure, including port facilities and surrounding logistics networks, will enhance its capacity to handle increased trade volumes.

Shipping companies also must be encouraged to utilize Berbera as an alternative to Yemeni ports and high-risk zones. Governments can incentivize this shift by offering subsidies for companies willing to reroute trade through safer corridors and by negotiating preferential terms for cargo handling at Berbera.

The U.S. Navy and allied forces should integrate Berbera into broader regional security frameworks. Berbera’s deepwater port lies just a mile away from one of Africa’s longest runways and a former emergency landing strip for the space shuttle. Now refurbished, Berbera could host joint maritime and aerial patrols, intelligence sharing, and coordinated operations, which would relieve pressure on U.S. carrier strike groups.

Collaborating with private investors, shipping companies, and trade organizations can accelerate Berbera’s development. Encouraging stakeholders like Maersk, CMA CGM, and insurance leaders such as Lloyd’s of London to invest in Berbera will create a sustainable economic model while reducing reliance on Yemeni ports.

By offering a stable alternative, Somaliland contributes to regional security and the broader effort to curb Iranian influence.

Berbera’s role in mitigating the Houthi threat extends beyond trade. By offering a stable alternative, Somaliland contributes to regional security and the broader effort to curb Iranian influence. The GCC’s involvement, particularly through the UAE, highlights the port’s importance in securing critical trade routes and deterring aggression in the Horn of Africa. As important, Somaliland remains free of any Chinese military presence that could constrain U.S. actions unlike neighboring Djibouti.

For Somaliland, the benefits are equally compelling. Increased utilization of Berbera will drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance its geopolitical relevance. As an emerging partner in the fight against instability, Somaliland has the potential to shape a more secure and prosperous future for the region.

The Houthis’ disruption of Red Sea trade routes underscores the urgent need for creative and effective solutions. While military and diplomatic measures remain essential, leveraging Berbera as a strategic alternative enables new policy options that could better counter if not roll back the Houthi challenge.

Eric Navarro

An accomplished executive, Eric Navarro has led teams of up to 1,000 in various sectors including military operations and strategy, and technology deployment. As a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, he served two combat tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom and led full-spectrum missions globally, including in the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific.

His academic credentials include a BA in Writing & Film from New School University, an MBA from NYU Stern in Management & Finance, and an MS in National Security Strategy from National War College. A published author, Mr. Navarro’s book God Willing chronicles his Iraq experiences with a focus on US intentions and misconceptions in the Middle East.

His insights have been featured in the Washington Post among other leading publications. An esteemed public speaker, he has presented at the Library of Congress and appeared on Book TV.