Somaliland And UK Discuss Enhancing Security Cooperation

Somaliland And UK – The Director General of Somaliland Ministry of Defense Mustafe Omar Farah has on Thursday welcomed the newly appointed British Defense Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Ash Wiseman for Somaliland and Somalia at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Hargeisa.

They discussed a wide array of issues including strengthening the relationship between the two ministries.

The meeting which was its first kind also covered broadly issues pertaining to security in the Horn of Africa and threats from terrorism which has taken a heavy toll on the region.

The Director General Mustafe Cumar Farax has welcomed the newly appointed British Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Ash Wiseman for Somaliland and Somalia at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Hargeisa. pic.twitter.com/wVD7ZXjUhO — Ministry of Defence | Somaliland (@SomalilandMod) August 3, 2023

“It was the first meeting between a Somaliland official and Lieutenant Colonel Ash Wisemen where in which a broad range of key topics were discussed, issues pertaining to security in the Horn of Africa and threats from terrorism,” tweeted the Somaliland Ministry of Defense.

The DG asserted that they look forward to bolstered engagements premised on common shared values and national safety with the British government.

Farah thanked the UK government for its support to Somaliland further emphasizing the need to beef up aid to the country.

On his part, Colonel Wiseman lauded the separatist region for the positive stride they made on different fronts including security and economic development.

He undertook to further advance the existing relations between the UK and Somaliland.