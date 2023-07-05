The UK government must listen to Sir Gavin Williamson and other advocates of Somaliland’s case for Independence.

By Ahmed Yasin Mohamed Jama

Sir Gavin Williamson is an ardent champion of Somaliland’s fight for recognition. Despite the UK’s refusal to acknowledge Somaliland’s independence, Williamson has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament, hoping to shed light on the truth.

Williamson is committed to doing what is morally right and bringing justice to Somaliland. His motion tabled in Parliament will eventually compel the government to recognize Somaliland’s independence.

The country has already been recognized by 35 countries, including Great Britain, and it now has its own borders, its own currency, its military system, and its own democratic system of governance. However, the British government closed its eyes, clinging to the false hope of reunification of Somaliland with the failed state of Somalia.

Sir Gavin Williamson has been a vocal advocate for the recognition of Somaliland’s independence for several years. Since the nation has operated as a peaceful and democratic state for over thirty-two years

Williamson is committed to bringing justice to Somaliland and has tabled a motion in Parliament in order to compel the government to recognize its independence. He recognizes the need for the UK to take decisive action and grant Somaliland the recognition it deserves.

Somaliland has a distinct economy, military, and democratic system of governance, which has enabled it to thrive for the past three decades. Furthermore, Somalilanders have the right to determine their own destiny, just like any other nation.

Williamson’s tireless efforts to bring attention to the cause will eventually pay off. Somalilanders and supporters of democracy worldwide owe him a great debt of gratitude for his commitment to the cause.

The UK must recognize Somaliland’s independence in order to uphold its commitment to democracy and justice. Therefore, it is only right for the government to heed Sir Gavin Williamson’s call and grant Somaliland the recognition it deserves.

The days of dismissing Somaliland’s sovereignty with arrogance are numbered. The time for recognition is now and it is time to stop denying Somaliland its right to self-determination. The United Kingdom has an opportunity to take a leadership role in the recognition of Somaliland’s independence the same way as they did in 1960.

For years, The Republic of Somaliland is a nation, not been recognized since its return from the failure of unification with Somalia, Nonetheless, the people of Somaliland have been successful in all aspects of democracy and governance and have called for international recognition.

In recent years, the UK’s Gavin Williamson has emerged as a vocal advocate for Somaliland and he has made the case for the UK to recognize Somaliland’s independence and become a leader in the international community in doing so. Williamson has been a strong advocate for Somaliland since his time as a member of the UK Parliament. In speeches and interviews, he stressed the importance of working with Somaliland to establish a stable, secure, and prosperous region. He has also been a vocal supporter of the people of Somaliland and their desire for independence, justice, and peace.

The UK has a moral obligation to listen to Williamson and other advocates for Somaliland. By recognizing Somaliland’s independence, the UK would be helping to create an already safe and prosperous region for the people of Somaliland. The UK could also become a leader in the international community in terms of recognizing Somaliland and providing them with the support they need. Furthermore, the UK could be seen as a leader in terms of promoting human rights and peace in the region.

The UK must listen to Gavin Williamson and other advocates of Somaliland’s case. By recognizing Somaliland’s independence and providing them with support, the UK could become a leader in the international community and help create a secure and prosperous region for the people of Somaliland. By providing Somaliland with the recognition and support they need, the UK could be seen as a leader in terms of promoting human rights and peace in the region.

Whereas the United Kingdom continues to claim to be an advocate of democracy, I don’t know why It continues to deny the fundamental right of the Somaliland people to decide their own destiny. That is unfair and cruel at the same time.

Thank you very much, Gavin Williamson. We appreciate and thank you for your steadfast support in SOMALILAND.

