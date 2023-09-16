Kaysar Mohamed, Somaliland’s Ambassador to the Benelux countries and the European Union calls upon the international community to provide support in combating terrorism in Las Anod.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland Security Forces have confirmed that approximately 600 insurgents led by Fuad Mohamed Khalaf (Shangole) one of the leaders of the Al-Shabaab have entered Las Anod, Somaliland in the last couple of days has sparked growing concerns among authorities and citizens.

Sources have shared that the objective of the visit by Shangole is to train the local militants on how to prepare explosives and how Al-Shabaab can create a base in the mountains of Erigavo.

Mr. Kaysar informs the EU institutions and the international community that in the past few months, Las Anod has witnessed a disturbing increase in attacks, recruitment efforts, and the spread of extremist propaganda. These activities undermine the efforts made by the government and security forces to maintain law and order in the area. The rise in violent incidents and extremist ideologies poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of Somaliland and the region as a whole.

He also expresses his deep concern as these incidents jeopardize the social fabric of the community and country. The rise in extremist activity not only affects the security of Las Anod but also has the potential to spill over into neighboring regions, further destabilizing the area.

He also informs the EU institutions and the international community that the Government of the Republic of Somaliland, in collaboration with the security forces, is taking urgent measures to address this critical situation. Efforts are being made to enhance intelligence gathering, strengthen border security, and improve coordination among security agencies to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups.

Mr. Kaysar calls upon the international community, neighboring countries, and relevant regional organizations to provide support and assistance in combating terrorism and extremism in Las Anod. Cooperation and collaboration are essential in effectively addressing this pressing issue.

“The collective efforts of the international communities and the Government of the Republic of Somaliland is crucial in overcoming this threat and restoring peace and stability to Las Anod,” he explains.

Mr. Kaysar affirms the commitment of the Government of Somaliland to the safety and security of its citizens and its will to take all necessary measures to counter extremist activities, as the Government of Somaliland stands firm in its determination to protect the values of peace, unity, and harmony that are the foundation of our country.