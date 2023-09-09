Somaliland Raises Concerns By The Alarming Increase Of Extremist Activity In Las Anod

Alarming Increase of Al-Shabaab and Extremist Activity in Las Anod, Somaliland Raises Concerns.

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Government of the Republic of Somaliland Security Forces have confirmed that approximately 600 insurgents led by Fuad Mohamed Khalaf (Shangole) one of the leaders of the Al-Shabaab have entered Las Anod, Somaliland in the last couple of days, this has sparked growing concerns among authorities and citizens.

Sources have shared that the objective of the visit by Shangole is to train the local militants on how to prepare explosives and how Al-Shabaab can create a base in the mountains of Erigavo, Sanaag.

In the past few months, Las Anod has witnessed a disturbing increase in attacks, recruitment efforts, and the spread of extremist propaganda. These activities undermine the efforts made by the government and security forces to maintain law and order in the area. The rise in violent incidents and extremist ideologies poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of Somaliland and the region as a whole.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has expressed its deep concern in the past to the International Community and various Security Agencies in the region, as these incidents jeopardize the social fabric of the community and country. The rise in extremist activity not only affects the security of Las Anod but also has the potential to spill over into neighboring regions, further destabilizing the area.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland, in collaboration with the security forces, is taking urgent measures to address this critical situation. Efforts are being made to enhance intelligence gathering, strengthen border security, and improve coordination among security agencies to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups.

The government calls upon the international community, neighboring countries, and relevant regional organizations to provide support and assistance in combating terrorism and extremism in Las Anod. Cooperation and collaboration are essential in effectively addressing this pressing issue.

Furthermore, the government urges the local community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities. The collective efforts of the government, security forces, and the community are crucial in overcoming this threat and restoring peace and stability to Las Anod.

The government of Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to the safety and security of its citizens and will continue to take all necessary measures to counter extremist activities. It stands firm in its determination to protect the values of peace, unity, and harmony that are the foundation of our country.

Fuad Mohamed Khalaf

AFRICA (SUB-SAHARA)

REWARD: Up to $5 million

About

Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on Fuad Mohamed Khalaf, also known as Fuad Shongale. Khalaf is a leader of al-Shabaab and has facilitated financial support for this U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

In April 2008, Khalaf and several other individuals directed vehicle-borne explosive device attacks on Ethiopian bases and Transitional Federal Government elements in Mogadishu, Somalia. In May 2008, Khalaf and a group of fighters attacked and captured a police station in Mogadishu, killing and wounding several soldiers. That same month, Khalaf held two fundraising events for al-Shabaab at mosques in Kismaayo, Somalia.

On April 13, 2010, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Khalaf as a Specially Designated National pursuant to Executive Order 13536 for contributing to the violence and deterioration of security in Somalia. As a result of this designation, among other consequences, all property and interests in the property of Khalaf that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Khalaf. In addition, it is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support to al-Shabaab, a designated FTO.

Images:

Posters:

Associated Organization(s): Al-Shabaab

Associated Location(s): Somalia

Nationality: Somalia; Sweden

Sex: Male

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Complexion: Medium

Aliases/Alternative Name Spellings:

Fuad Muhammad Khalaf Shongole; Fouad Shongale; Fuad Songale; Fuad Shangole; Fuad Shongole; Fuad Shongale; Fuad Khalaf; Fuad Mohammed Khalif; Fuad Mohamed Kalaf; Fuad Mohammed Khalaf; Fuad Mohamed Qalaf; Fuad Mohamed Khalif

