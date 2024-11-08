A group of Somaliland intellectuals from around the world has come together to express their endorsement of President Muse Bihi Abdi for a second term in office.

In an open letter addressed to the people of Somaliland, these intellectuals highlight the achievements and leadership of President Bihi, emphasizing the need for continuity in guiding the nation towards stability, growth, and global recognition.

The letter, released on November 1, 2024, underscores the pivotal juncture at which Somaliland currently stands and asserts President Bihi’s suitability as the leader to navigate the nation through these critical times. It acknowledges the unprecedented milestones achieved under President Bihi’s leadership, particularly in the pursuit of international recognition and geopolitical relevance.

The complete letter is as follows:

Open Letter from Somaliland Intellectuals around the world

01 November, 2024

Subject: Endorsement of President Muse Bihi Abdi for a Second Term To the People of Somaliland,

As proud citizens and intellectuals of Somaliland, we write to you in a spirit of unity and patriotism, urging our fellow Somalilanders to rally behind President Muse Bihi Abdi for a second term in office. Our nation stands at a pivotal juncture, and we firmly believe that President Muse Bihi Abdi is the right leader to continue guiding us on the path of stability, growth, and global recognition.

During his term, the Republic of Somaliland has achieved unprecedented milestones in our pursuit of international recognition and geopolitical relevance. Under President Bihi’s leadership, our quest for recognition has reached new heights, gaining significant attention from key global players. The United States Senate, for the first time, passed legislation acknowledging Somaliland and mandated the U.S. State Department to provide humanitarian aid, with a requirement to report back on their support efforts. Additionally, the United States sent its first Congressional delegation to Somaliland, underscoring growing diplomatic interest. President Bihi also advanced Somaliland’s relationship with Taiwan, establishing an important diplomatic partnership that strengthens our global standing.

On the African front, we achieved a historic milestone with an MoU marking the first African nation’s commitment to recognizing the Republic of Somaliland’s statehood—an agreement that will soon be implemented, marking a significant step forward. Furthermore, our security and defense cooperation reached new levels, with joint military exercises planned between the Republic of Somaliland and the United States Armed Forces, a testament to our shared commitment to stability and regional security.

President Muse Bihi Abdi has also made transformative advancements in Somaliland’s economic and trade infrastructure. His leadership has overseen the expansion of Berbera Port, the construction of Berbera International Airport, and the development of a sophisticated road connecting Berbera Port to Ethiopia, known as the Berbera Corridor. Additionally, the establishment of the Somaliland Special Economic Zone will further strengthen our economy, fostering trade and attracting international investment. These developments are set to bring substantial economic growth, particularly with the upcoming implementation of the historic MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

President Bihi has achieved remarkable progress in water infrastructure by building over 184 new boreholes and 122 Harrif dams, improving access to clean water for communities across the nation. His commitment to education has seen over 1,200 new schools built, the recruitment of 14,432 teachers, representing a 170% increase, and the establishment of 7 new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools. In the health sector, President Bihi’s administration has constructed 17 new hospitals, 152 new Maternal and Child Health centers (MCHs), and increased the number of health workers by 71%, enhancing healthcare access for Somalilanders.

Furthermore, infrastructure development has been a top priority under President Bihi’s leadership. Over 790 kilometers of new roads have been built, along with 11 new bridges, while 294 kilometers of roads have been rehabilitated, and assessments have been completed for over 334 kilometers of new roads. These improvements are strengthening our nation’s connectivity and laying a solid foundation for sustained economic growth.

In a historic show of national independence and self-reliance, President Bihi successfully financed the nation’s election from Somaliland’s own taxpayer funds, demonstrating our sovereignty and commitment to freedom from foreign influence. By declining international donor funding for this election, he has set a powerful example of Somaliland’s resolve to protect its democratic process from external interference.

Through these diplomatic, economic, and strategic efforts, President Bihi has strengthened Somaliland’s position on the world stage, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to our sovereignty, security, and prosperity. His leadership has brought our aspirations for recognition closer than ever and has set the foundation for continued progress.

We, the intellectuals of Somaliland, are united in our support for President Bihi’s candidacy for a second term. We strongly believe that his continued leadership will secure and advance the interests of Somaliland and further our progress toward a brighter future.

Therefore, we call upon all Somaliland citizens to actively participate in the upcoming election and to vote for President Muse Bihi Abdi. Your vote is your voice, and together, we can ensure that Somaliland continues to thrive under steadfast leadership. Let us come together for the greater good of our nation and reaffirm our collective commitment to a prosperous and peaceful Somaliland.

In unity and service.

– END –