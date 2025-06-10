Somaliland, the International Recognition is Coming

The failure of the deal with Ethiopia is prompting Somaliland’s new government to diversify its strategy to gain long-awaited international recognition of independence.

By Ivan Kopytsev, a political scientist and research assistant at the Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In recent years, the recognition of Somaliland’s political autonomy and sovereignty by at least one UN member state has been at the top of the agenda for Somaliland, a territory in the Horn of Africa that restored independence in 1991. The point is that such a decision could set a precedent, and Somaliland’s independence would receive even limited international recognition.

So far, however, despite the establishment of a relatively stable political system, including the ability to ensure the peaceful transit of power, successes in the fight against terrorists, and friendly behavior in relations with neighbors, Somaliland has not been able to obtain official recognition even from its allies, including the UAE and Ethiopia.

In this context, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), the president of Somaliland since November 2024, is intensifying efforts to draw international attention to the “problem of Somaliland.” His chosen strategy certainly deserves a closer look.

There is unprecedented optimism in Somaliland about the prospects of gaining international recognition

A failed deal

Even in the early days of 2024, it seemed that the first case of international recognition of Somaliland’s independence was just around the corner: on the 1st of January, the Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland was signed. According to this treaty, Addis Ababa intended to recognize its neighbor in exchange for access to the sea. However, Hargeisa’s hopes failed. The intervention of Egypt and Eritrea on Somalia’s side, followed by Turkish mediation, coupled with internal problems, convinced the Ethiopian government, led by Abiy Ahmed, to abandon, at least temporarily, further implementation of the deal.

As a result, since December 2024, when Somalia and Ethiopia reached some kind of understanding, at least formally, the center of political dynamics in the Horn of Africa has temporarily shifted to the Ethiopian-Eritrean border.

Increased diplomatic engagement: from Nairobi to Washington

After a six-month pause, news emerged in June 2025 that Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, who won Somaliland’s presidential election last November, intends to visit Ethiopia soon. Earlier, in May, he held a meeting with the Ethiopian ambassador to Somaliland, in effect reminding observers once again that Ethiopian interests in Hargeisa are represented at the highest diplomatic level. This fact can be interpreted as the de facto recognition of independence.

At the same time, resuming intensive public contacts with Ethiopia, the president of Somaliland plans to visit the United States, which is a logical step within the strategy to strengthen contacts with Washington. It’s worth mentioning that after D. Trump came to power, Somaliland became the first international player to congratulate the American leader, and the recognition of independence by the new American administration is considered by many experts as a possible scenario.

Last, but not least, the Somaliland authorities do not forget to emphasize their achievements on the path to democracy, which is one of the factors ensuring their legitimacy in the eyes of foreign actors, including the UK parliamentary forces.

What does Hargeisa bet on?

So, it should be noted that now Somaliland does not consider Ethiopia as a key actor in the process of gaining diplomatic recognition. Probably realizing the difficulties that Addis Ababa faced a year earlier, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi believes that it is the US support that should be the decisive factor in overcoming years of political neglect.

At the same time, it can be assumed that simultaneous communication with the US and Ethiopia fits into a single logic: support from Washington will be perceived by Addis Ababa as an additional argument in favor of recognizing Somaliland. In other words, it will become a kind of confirmation of the legitimacy of such a step since the US government is able to influence the position of Mogadishu and Cairo.

In any case, there is unprecedented optimism in Somaliland about the prospects of gaining international recognition, which, according to the president of the Republic of Somaliland, will be achieved in the near future.

About the Author

Ivan Kopytsev, political scientist, junior research fellow at the Centre for the Study of North Africa and the Horn of Africa at the Institute of African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences; junior researcher at the African Program at the Institute of International Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.