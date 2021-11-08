Somaliland, The Nation That Is Not A Nation | Documentary

In 1991, Somaliland proclaimed its independence, but no country recognized it. Despite this, the nation that is not a nation has enjoyed relative peace and stability over the last three decades.

This 25-minute documentary was directed by Eric Bergeron and Michael Unger who is also the author of this documentary.

Watch the documentary in English below

Somaliland, the Country That Does Not Exist | ARTE Reportage

In 1991 with the fall of the dictator Siyad Barré, the North-West of Somalia proclaimed its independence and became Somaliland. But the country is unrecognized by the international community. Despite this, the nation-that-is-not-a-nation has enjoyed relative peace and stability over the last three decades.

Somaliland, The Nation That Is Not A Nation

Director:Michael Unger et Eric Bergeron
Author:Michael Unger
Country:France
Year:2021
Duration:25 min
Available:From 11/10/2021 to 29/09/2051
Genre:Documentaries and Reportage
Broadcaster: ARTE TV, The European culture channel

 

Watch the documentary in German below 

Watch the documentary in French below 

