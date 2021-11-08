Somaliland, The Nation That Is Not A Nation | Documentary

In 1991, Somaliland proclaimed its independence, but no country recognized it. Despite this, the nation that is not a nation has enjoyed relative peace and stability over the last three decades.

This 25-minute documentary was directed by Eric Bergeron and Michael Unger who is also the author of this documentary.

Watch the documentary in English below

Somaliland, the Country That Does Not Exist | ARTE Reportage

Director: Michael Unger et Eric Bergeron Author: Michael Unger Country: France Year: 2021 Duration: 25 min Available: From 11/10/2021 to 29/09/2051 Genre: Documentaries and Reportage Broadcaster: ARTE TV, The European culture channel

Watch the documentary in German below

Watch the documentary in French below

