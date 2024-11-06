Somaliland Prepares for Peaceful Elections, Seeks International Support Against Security Threats

The Foreign Affairs Minister has announced that it is prepared for peaceful elections scheduled for November 13, 2024

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland has announced significant progress in preparations for the presidential and party elections set for November 13.

Foreign Minister Dr. Essa Kayd briefed international mission representatives in Hargeisa today, highlighting measures by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), including voter registration verification, candidate nominations, funding acquisition, and international observer accreditation.

“The NEC has assured the credibility and transparency of this electoral process, demonstrating Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles,” the Ministry stated.

Amid rising regional tensions, Somaliland prioritizes peace and security, allocating over a third of its budget to these areas. The Ministry expressed concern over recent hostilities in Qorilugud, allegedly backed by Mogadishu, which threaten Somaliland’s stability.

“We are alarmed by reports indicating the Mogadishu administration’s collaboration with extremist groups to undermine Somaliland’s elections and destabilize the region. While we seek peace, it is Somaliland’s sovereign duty to safeguard its citizens and territory against such threats,” the statement read.

The Ministry urged international condemnation of actions that disrupt peace in the Horn of Africa.

The upcoming election is a significant test for President Muse Bihi Abdi. In a recent interview, despite external pressures, he affirmed Somaliland’s commitment to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Ethiopia in January. He expressed readiness for dialogue with Somalia, contingent on recognizing Somaliland’s independence: “If President Hassan acknowledges that we are two separate governments and is interested in dialogue, that would be positive.”

Read below the complete press release:

Somaliland’s Road to Elections and Its Commitment to Stability in the Region.

Hargeisa, Somaliland, November 6, 2024 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Republic of Somaliland, is happy to inform the international community of the immense developments Somaliland is making in preparation for the forthcoming presidential and party elections scheduled to take place on November 13, 2024, and to address recent security challenges that impact our democratic process.

The NEC has been able to take meaningful measures that assure the credibility and transparency of this election: it has concluded verification of voter registration, finalized candidate nominations with a strict code of conduct, and ensured the necessary budget for the election. Accreditation for international observers is in process, adding weight to the transparency noted, while NEC commissioners have been sent out across all the regions to oversee polling stations. This therefore underlines Somaliland’s long-term commitment to ensuring a democratic and free electoral process.

Somaliland continues to be at the forefront in the pursuit of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. It spends over a third of its national budget on security, and despite heightened regional tensions, it has continued to invest in peaceful diplomacy and dialogue. Our approach toward conflict management, whether internally or externally, is the path of diplomacy and constructive engagement, which includes our commitment to addressing the Las Anod crisis through peaceful dialogue after the election.

In this region of complexity and volatility, Somaliland is deeply committed to the pursuit of stability and economic integration. Our progress in implementing initiatives such as the Berbera Corridor will be crucial in fostering economic connectivity for landlocked nations most exposed by recent regional crises.

This is, however, a grave concern for the security and sovereignty of Somaliland in light of the recent escalations of hostilities in the Qorilugud area. We are really concerned by reports that confirm the Mogadishu administration is collaborating with extremist groups to disrupt Somaliland’s electoral process and destabilize our regional standing. We do not want war, but as a sovereign nation, it is the right and duty of Somaliland to protect its citizens and territory against such threats.

We call on the international community to condemn any action that would undermine the security of Somaliland and place pressure on the parties concerned for them to desist from destabilizing support in the region. The international community stands in solidarity with us against terrorism and regional stability in support of those principles of peace, democracy, and sovereignty which Somaliland stands for the benefit of the whole of the Horn of Africa.