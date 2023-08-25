Somaliland Students Receive Taiwan Scholarships

Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland holds an awards ceremony for 25 Somaliland students

The Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland held a scholarship award ceremony for 25 students on Thursday (Aug. 24).

The students were awarded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Taiwan Scholarship, the Ministry of Education Taiwan Scholarship, Huayu Enrichment Scholarship, and the Taiwan ICDF Scholarship, according to the Taiwan representative office.

Taiwan Representative to Somaliland Allen C. Lou said that education is one of the many areas the two countries have cooperated in since deepening ties in 2020. Lou said the goal of offering these scholarships was to “build dreams through education,” and he encouraged the students to achieve their dreams in Taiwan.

Lou said he was happy to see seven female scholarship recipients this year. He quoted an African proverb, saying, “If you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate a family.”

The representative said he anticipated more female Taiwan scholarship awardees in the future.

“We encourage the Taiwan scholarship awardees to become ‘cornerstones’ that contribute to Somaliland’s national development once they finish their studies in Taiwan,” the Taiwan representative office said.

Exchanges between Taiwan and Somaliland have blossomed in recent years. An MOU was signed on July 31 to boost trade and commerce ties.

In October, the Taiwan representative office marked the first anniversary of the Somaliland Innovation Zone, which serves as a hub for ICT training of Somaliland government officials.

So far, it has hosted 20 workshops for more than 500 officials from Somaliland’s 15 government ministries, including those catering to women, law enforcement officers, and the disabled.

