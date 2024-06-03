The SouthWest State Ministry of Internal Security has publicly addressed and refuted claims made by Hussein Moalim, the National Security Advisor to the Somali President, regarding the role of Ethiopian troops in the post-African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) mission.

Moalim, who announced the withdrawal of Ethiopian troops by December 2024, has been met with strong opposition from the SouthWest State Ministry. The Ministry has emphasized the significant contributions made by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) within the ATMIS framework and their ongoing commitment to peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

The SouthWest State Ministry’s stance against Moalim’s remarks underscores the complex security dynamics currently at play in Somalia, both during the transition period following the withdrawal of ATMIS troops and in the aftermath of this significant development.

Ethiopian troops control large swathes of territory in Somalia, mainly in the Bay and Bakool regions under Southwest State. Their presence has been critical in the war against Al-Shabaab and in the protection of the main towns and supply routes.

The Ethiopian troops are two parts, one under AU mission [ATMIS] and others who operate in the country under a security deal between the two countries. Somalia largely relies on ENDF, since they operate in the most dangerous zones.

As the situation continues to evolve, the impact of this dispute between the SouthWest State and the Somali government on the broader security landscape in Somalia remains to be seen.

The Ministry’s commitment to addressing misinformation and ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public is a crucial step towards fostering trust and cooperation among the various stakeholders involved in the country’s security and peacekeeping efforts.