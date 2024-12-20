Somali Pirates Up Demand to $10 Million for Release of Chinese Fishing Boat

Negotiations are reportedly underway between a local representative for a Chinese fishing vessel and tribal elders representing the Somali pirates that seized a Chinese-owned fishing boat off the coast of Somalia.

The Associated Press is confirming local reports that said the demand is set at $10 million for the 18 crewmembers aboard the unnamed vessel after lower offers from the owner’s representatives.

A local representative of the police in the Puntland region of Somalia told the media 10 days ago that they believed the vessel was seized in late November. They said the pirates had continued to move the vessel between various locations to avoid detection by the coast guard.

Unconfirmed reports indicate it might be an inside job with the vessel reported to have two locals aboard as security guards. The ship, which is reported to be registered in Taiwan, is said to have had a fishing license from the local government, but the license might have expired. The same reports said the security guards turned on the crew siding with the pirates.

The EU operation Atalanta reported on December 5 that it had been informed and investigated. The incident was labeled an alleged hijacking and later an armed robbery because the vessel was remaining within Somali coastal waters according to Atalanta. Its forces confirmed the presence of armed individuals with AK-47s aboard the fishing boat but said no crew had been harmed. Atalanta was monitoring the vessel but since it was in Somalia’s territorial waters it was being handled by the local forces.

Unconfirmed media reports said the initial ransom demand was for $5 million. The same stories said an initial offer of $300,000 was made and later raised to $1 million. The pirates are said to have increased their demand from $5 million to $10 million during the negotiations.

Atalanta reports that it has documented reports of 20 attacks in 2024 including ones that were not successful in seizing vessels. It however notes that there is an unknown number of unreported/unconfirmed incidents involving dhows and smaller vessels. Atalanta’s forces from the EU nations patrol the regional waters and have a proactive program of visiting the smaller vessels to encourage safety practices.