The article “A Path to Strategic Partnership Between Ethiopia and the Republic of Somaliland” discusses the potential for a strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland, focusing on their mutual interests. Ethiopia seeks sea access for economic and political reasons, while Somaliland aims for international recognition.

The author suggests that a mutually beneficial partnership, built on historical ties, could fulfill both nations’ goals. This could involve economic initiatives like developing trade routes using Somaliland’s coastline, as well as political dialogues to build trust and cooperation.

The upcoming visit of Somaliland’s President to Ethiopia is highlighted as a crucial step in strengthening ties, with discussions expected to cover economic collaboration, security, and broader issues of mutual interest. The author believes this partnership would promote regional stability and growth in the Horn of Africa.

A Path to Strategic Partnership Between Ethiopia and the Republic of Somaliland

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office, the Ethiopian government has actively pursued a strategic objective of paramount importance—establishing access to the sea. This endeavor is not merely a matter of geography, but rather a critical economic and political goal for the landlocked nation, which relies on neighboring countries for maritime trade and connectivity. Meanwhile, the Republic of Somaliland has been on a steadfast quest for international recognition for over 34 years, seeking to restore the sovereignty it relinquished in 1960 upon its unification with Somalia. Somaliland’s pursuit of independence is deeply rooted in its historical context and the distinct identity that has developed over decades amidst political turmoil.

These parallel quests create a unique opportunity for both nations, highlighting the potential for a strengthened relationship based on mutual interests. Ethiopia and Somaliland, as brotherly neighbors, share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties that transcend borders. This connection, marked by centuries of interaction, offers a strong foundation to build upon.

As Ethiopia actively endeavors to unlock its maritime potential and promote its overall economic development, Somaliland is in a prime position to benefit from a strategic partnership that acknowledges and supports its aspirations for statehood and economic progress.

To achieve a fruitful collaboration, both nations should consider establishing a comprehensive framework that is mutually beneficial and that respects the legitimate national interests of each party. This partnership could encompass a variety of joint economic initiatives designed to enhance trade and investment opportunities. For instance, they might explore the development of trade routes that leverage Somaliland’s coastline, facilitating access to international markets for Ethiopian goods.

In addition to economic collaboration, it is crucial for both governments to engage in political dialogues aimed at solidifying their understanding and cooperation. These discussions could focus on addressing potential challenges, building trust, and creating mechanisms for ongoing communication. Such efforts would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also provide a platform for Somaliland to gain recognition on the international stage while helping Ethiopia expand its maritime commerce, ultimately promoting regional stability and growth.

By aligning Ethiopia’s quest for sea access with Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition, both countries can embark on a bold new chapter of collaboration. Such a partnership would not only advance their respective national agendas but also contribute significantly to establishing stability and promoting regional progress in the Horn of Africa. By creating platforms for dialogue and cooperation, both nations can work towards peace, security, and prosperity that resonate throughout the region, transforming potential challenges into pathways for development and collective success.

His Excellency Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, is set to embark on an official visit to Ethiopia toward the end of this month. According to a diplomatic source familiar with the arrangements, this visit is a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at promoting closer ties between the two nations.

During this pivotal meeting, President Abdillahi is expected to meet with his Ethiopian counterpart, where they will engage in a comprehensive review of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was originally signed on January 1, 2024. This MOU is believed to encompass various sectors and initiatives that are crucial for enhancing bilateral relations.

The discussions during the visit are anticipated to delve into critical areas of cooperation, notably in economic collaboration and security, where both nations may explore trade agreements, investment opportunities, and infrastructure projects that benefit their mutual interests. Additionally, security collaboration will likely be a key focus, addressing shared concerns regarding regional stability, counter-terrorism efforts, and border security.

Furthermore, the leaders are expected to address broader issues of mutual interest, including environmental sustainability, public health initiatives, and cultural exchange programmes. By strengthening their partnership through these discussions, President Abdillahi and his Ethiopian counterpart, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, aim to reinforce the bonds between Somaliland and Ethiopia, paving the way for a more integrated and prosperous future for both countries. This visit represents a crucial step towards solidifying connections and ensuring ongoing dialogue on various pressing matters.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.