TİKA Supports Agricultural Production in Somaliland

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built two training greenhouses with irrigation systems and provided the necessary equipment and consumables for the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Hargeisa in Somaliland.

The opening ceremony of the greenhouses was attended by Mohamed Haji Osman Jama, Minister of Agriculture of Somaliland; Güngör İleri, the Republic of Turkey’s Deputy Consul General to Hargeisa; Dr. Mohamoud Yusuf Muse, President of the University of Hargeisa; Dr. Abdulrazak Tahir Awale, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Hargeisa; and İlhami Turus, TİKA’s Coordinator in Mogadishu.

Nearly 300 students will be trained on modern greenhouse farming and vegetable farming thanks to the greenhouse of 500 sq. meters built in the Faculty of Agriculture

In his speech at the ceremony, Dr. Abdulrazak Tahir Awale, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Hargeisa, thanked Turkey and TİKA, stating that thanks to the project, the University of Hargeisa has become the first university in Somaliland to have a greenhouse to provide applied training to students who study agriculture.

Güngör İleri, the Republic of Turkey’s Deputy Consul General to Hargeisa, thanked TİKA for implementing such an important project in Somaliland and stated that the greenhouse built would make a significant contribution to agricultural development in Somaliland.

İlhami Turus, TİKA’s Coordinator in Mogadishu, delivered a speech and said that thanks to the project, many students would receive applied training and acquire the necessary skills for agricultural activities. Turus reminded the audience of the rainwater harvesting project they had previously implemented in the region and added that TİKA would continue to support sustainable agriculture and the fight against drought and strive to implement projects that directly benefit the public in Somaliland.

The project aims to make agricultural training accessible to a larger group of people in Somaliland, raise awareness among people about the riches of the country, and improve the average quality of life through world-class sustainable agricultural practices.

