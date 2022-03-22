Have you heard of Somaliland? It has been de facto independent for 30 years, and they have taken great strides to pursue democracy, free speech, and free-market ideas. Because of this, the U.S. should recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

In practice, the territory is not now, nor is likely to be, a part of Somalia. Acknowledging that reality would allow Washington to create more effective policy in an important and contested region.

In addition, a strong relationship with an independent Somaliland could potentially benefit the U.S., as we try to hedge against Chinese influence in the region.

In this episode, Heritage Foundation expert Josh Meservey joins us to explain.

