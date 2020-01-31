Abaarso Network Names Juliet Buder as Chief Development Officer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, JANUARY 2020} — Abaarso Network has hired Juliet K. Buder to lead its philanthropic strategy and fundraising efforts. Abaarso Network funds a consortium of schools in Somaliland, Africa serving primary, secondary, and higher education. The organization’s mission is to enable transformative change through empowering the human

capital needed to achieve ethical and effective development.

“Juliet’s expertise in building partnerships with individuals, foundations, and corporations in the philanthropic sector will be essential to Abaarso Network’s national and international growth and expansion,” said Anand Desai, Chair of the Abaarso Network Board of Trustees.

Ms. Juliet Buder has over a dozen years working in the nonprofit sector and has specialized in fundraising initiatives that provide underserved individuals and communities with access to top educational institutions in America.

“Juliet’s development leadership has already organized and energized our efforts. ” shared Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Starr. Mr. Starr goes on to state, “Her collaboration with current donors and new partners will ensure that Abaarso Network can meet the demand for enrollment in our schools, which is currently 35 times the capacity we have available. WIth Juliet on our side, far more Somali families will benefit from Abaarso’s extraordinary outcomes.

Ms. Buder will primarily work from NYC, where the Board of Trustees sits, but will be traveling nationally and as needed worldwide to connect with donors. After joining the organization in late 2019, Juliet Buder traveled to Somaliland and met students, faculty and alumni from Abaarso School of Science & Technology, Barwaaqo University, and the Kaabe Schools. She echoed Mr. Desai and Mr. Starr‘s enthusiasm for the organization’s next chapter, “From the very first day I was introduced to the organization, I’ve been inspired by the creativity and tenacity Abaarso Network has exhibited in achieving astounding results for Somali students. It’s a privilege to work with a CEO and Board of Trustees who share my desire to dismantle socioeconomic barriers in our society through education. It is inspiring and contagious to be a part of the daily work necessary to ensure students served by the Abaarso Network have the tools and resources they need to graduate college and use their education to transform Somaliland.”

The Abaarso Network is currently supported by The Pharo Foundation, Planet Wheeler, The School Fund, USAID, and numerous individual donors who believe in the transformative power of education.

Abaarso Network was founded in 2009 and manages several world-class schools in Somaliland, Africa, including the internationally renowned, American-accredited Abaarso School of Science and Technology. The organization has been featured on 60 Minutes, in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, MSNBC, and Forbes. Over 150 Abaarso alumni have secured over $28,000,000 in scholarships and financial aid, matriculating to top boarding schools and universities across the globe, including Harvard, Yale, MIT, Brown, Cambridge, and Columbia University. Further information can be found at abaarsonetwork.org, abaarsoschool.org, and barwaaqouniversity.org.

