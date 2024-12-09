Chandra Arya, a member of the Canadian Parliament, gave a speech congratulating Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on his election victory in Somaliland.

Arya highlighted that Irro’s win reflects the trust of the Somaliland people in his leadership.

He also expressed gratitude for the outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi’s service and congratulated the Kaah Party for becoming one of the three recognized political parties.

Arya emphasized the importance of biometric voter identification and peaceful power transitions, stating that these practices not only benefit Somaliland but also serve as inspiration for democracy in Africa and globally.

He concluded his statement by thanking the Speaker of the Canadian Parliament.

Below is the full statement of Chandra Arya in the Canadian parliament today:

Mr. Speaker,

I extend my congratulations to President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro for his landslide victory.

It is a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Somaliland have placed in his leadership.

I want to recognize and thank the services of the outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi.

I also congratulate Kaah Party on winning to become one of three officially recognized political parties.

We are in a world where elections are often disputed, as recently witnessed in a couple of countries in Europe.

The use of biometric voter identification and the peaceful transfer of power is not just a triumph for Somaliland but a powerful inspiration to Africa and democratic nations around the world.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

Watch the message below: