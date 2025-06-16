The article “Diplomacy Beyond Recognition: Lessons Somaliland Can Draw from Taiwan in National Development” discusses how Somaliland can learn from Taiwan’s development experience despite the lack of widespread international recognition for either entity. It highlights key areas where Taiwan’s model can be beneficial for Somaliland’s national development:

Diplomacy Beyond Recognition: Lessons Somaliland Can Draw from Taiwan in National Development

By Abdiaziz Harun Mohamed

Somaliland’s evolving relationship with Taiwan offers a rare and practical model of diplomacy that flourishes beyond formal international recognition. Both entities, despite limited international status, demonstrate that relevance, resilience, and real development impact can outweigh the constraints of political recognition. Beyond symbolic cooperation, this partnership provides Somaliland a valuable blueprint for its nation-building efforts across agriculture, infrastructure, military reform, education, healthcare, industry, technology, and disaster management.

Agricultural Development: Towards Food Security and Technology-Driven Farming

Taiwan’s agricultural success story, built on land reform, government-supported research, mechanization, and rural cooperatives, transformed its economy from a rural society into a food-secure and export-ready nation. Somaliland can benefit greatly by adopting Taiwan’s use of modern irrigation, drought-resistant seeds, and smart agricultural techniques like sensor-based water management and greenhouse farming.

Taiwan’s technical cooperation through the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) has already introduced improved farming methods in Somaliland. This can be expanded to include mechanized farming, post-harvest processing industries, and agro-industrial clusters to improve food security and rural employment.

Infrastructure Development: Industrial Parks, Green Energy, and Smart Cities

Taiwan’s infrastructure achievements, from industrial parks to renewable energy grid,s offer crucial lessons. Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Taiwan fueled its economic rise and could serve as a model for Somaliland, especially in Berbera, to attract investment and generate jobs.

Somaliland’s energy sector, plagued by supply challenges, could also adopt Taiwan’s solar and wind technologies to diversify its energy mix and ensure reliable electricity for industries and households. Such renewable projects could power rural areas, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and support small businesses, enhancing economic resilience.

Military Reform and Defense Modernization

Taiwan’s military strategy centers on asymmetric warfare, emphasizing technology, mobility, and defensive innovation to deter a larger adversary. Somaliland, with its limited defense budget, can adopt similar tactics by focusing on affordable, smart technologies such as surveillance drones, cyber-defense, and mobile border patrol units instead of expensive heavy weaponry.

Taiwan’s small-scale domestic arms production highlights the possibility for Somaliland to develop modest defense industries producing communication systems, patrol vehicles, and surveillance equipment to reduce foreign dependence.

Educational Development: Building Skills and Industrial Competence

Taiwan’s rise was driven by an education system aligned with industrial needs, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and vocational skills. Somaliland’s education sector, still struggling with limited quality and reach, can benefit by deepening partnerships with Taiwan for scholarships, teacher training, and curriculum reform. Taiwan’s model of science and technology-focused universities offers a path for Somaliland to prepare a skilled workforce for its future industries in ICT, energy, and agro-processing.

To date, Taiwan has granted over 130 scholarships to Somaliland students in diverse fields such as health, engineering, and military studies. However, expanding these programs, especially in medicine, engineering, and agriculture, would enable Somaliland to nurture professionals critical for national development. Teacher exchange programs and vocational training centers could further help address skills shortages.

Health Development: Strengthening Systems and Medical Capacity

Taiwan’s globally admired universal healthcare system stands as a model for Somaliland’s fragile health sector, which suffers from limited infrastructure, personnel, and equipment. Taiwan’s approach of training local health workers, building rural clinics, and using telemedicine can be replicated in Somaliland to expand access and quality of care.

One major success is the Taiwan-funded expansion of Hargeisa Group Hospital, boosting capacity and service quality in Somaliland’s largest public hospital. Further support could include model clinics in rural areas, hospital management programs, and medical equipment provision, especially for maternal and child health. Taiwanese expertise in public health campaigns, disease prevention, and epidemic response could also help Somaliland prepare for health emergencies and build long-term healthcare resilience.

Industrial Development: Technology Parks and SME Growth

Taiwan’s industrialization, built on policies that favored small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and tech parks like the renowned Hsinchu Science Park, offers lessons for Somaliland. Light manufacturing sectors such as textiles, agro-processing, and assembly could generate jobs and reduce Somaliland’s import dependence.

With Taiwan’s guidance, Somaliland could establish its own technology parks to nurture startups in ICT, software, and renewable energy leveraging its young and energetic workforce to drive economic diversification.

Railways and Roads: Enhancing Trade Corridors

Taiwan’s efficient rail and road networks underpin its export-driven economy. Somaliland similarly needs to prioritize transport infrastructure, particularly the Berbera Corridor to position itself as a trade gateway to Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. A shining example of this cooperation is Taiwan’s funded road project in the Mohamoud Haibe District, linking Mohamoud A. Ali Secondary School to Egal International Airport.

This development boosts urban connectivity in Hargeisa and signals Taiwan’s practical contribution to Somaliland’s infrastructure agenda. Taiwan’s expertise in durable road and railway design, resilient to local climate challenges, could guide Somaliland’s wider transport plans, enhancing highway maintenance, urban road planning, and logistical efficiency essential for regional trade and economic growth.

Digital Transformation: E-Government and Innovation Hubs

Taiwan’s leadership in digital technology presents another pathway for Somaliland’s modernization. With support from Taiwan, Somaliland has established the “Somaliland Innovation Zone”, aimed at developing e-learning and e-commerce platforms to empower its youth. This initiative could expand into e-health records, digital education systems, and cross-border trade facilitation, making government services more efficient and transparent. By embracing Taiwan’s models in cybersecurity, digital identity systems, and online governance platforms, Somaliland could leapfrog into the digital economy while fostering a domestic ICT sector ready to serve both local and regional markets.

Disaster Preparedness and Environmental Management

Taiwan’s expertise in disaster risk reduction, covering typhoons, floods, and earthquakes, can benefit Somaliland, which faces recurrent droughts and climate change-induced water shortages. Taiwan’s community-based water conservation programs and early warning systems offer templates for Somaliland to build climate resilience. Projects like reforestation, water harvesting, and rural environmental education can help communities cope with environmental stress while promoting sustainable land and water use.

Cultural Exchange and People-to-People Diplomacy

Taiwan’s use of soft diplomacy, including cultural exchanges, language programs, and academic collaborations, has bolstered its global presence. Somaliland can pursue similar people-to-people engagement by promoting its cultural heritage, music, and arts to Taiwanese society. Mutual festivals, arts exhibitions, and tourism promotion could deepen ties beyond official diplomacy, creating lasting bonds between the two societies.

Strategic Caution: Balancing Regional Geopolitics

While Taiwan offers valuable development models, Somaliland must cautiously manage potential diplomatic fallout, particularly from China, which views Taiwan-related ties unfavorably. Like Taiwan, which delicately balances relations with global powers, Somaliland must maintain open, balanced engagement with neighbors such as Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Gulf countries, while deepening its Taiwan ties. Diversifying its international partnerships remains essential to avoid overdependence and to safeguard strategic autonomy.

Conclusion: A Practical Blueprint for Somaliland’s Future

The Taiwan-Somaliland partnership is not just a diplomatic breakthrough it provides Somaliland with a realistic, adaptable roadmap for national development. In agriculture, smart farming methods could revolutionize food production; in infrastructure, industrial parks and renewable energy could drive economic diversification. Defense modernization rooted in asymmetric warfare principles could enhance security affordably, while educational reforms could create a skilled workforce fit for future industries.

Healthcare can be transformed through Taiwanese medical expertise and investment, industries can grow via SME support and technology parks, and transport corridors like the Berbera route can be expanded with Taiwanese engineering knowledge. ICT cooperation can help establish e-government platforms, while environmental management and disaster preparedness can improve Somaliland’s climate resilience. Cultural and educational exchanges further cement this growing relationship.

Nevertheless, Somaliland must tread carefully, securing development gains without becoming entangled in global geopolitical rivalries. Strategic neutrality and diversified partnerships will allow Somaliland to extract the best from Taiwan’s experience while maintaining regional harmony. In sum, the Taiwan-Somaliland relationship offers a living example of diplomacy beyond recognition and, more importantly, a developmental partnership capable of guiding Somaliland toward becoming a modern, self-reliant, and prosperous state.

About Author

Abdiaziz Harun Mohamed is a diplomat currently serving in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With a Master’s in Governance and Development and international training in diplomacy and peacebuilding, he has represented Somaliland in global forums and published research on governance and development. He can be reached at E-mail: harun3099@gmail.com or follow him at X: @AbdiazizHaaruun

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.