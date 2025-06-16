The article “Congressman Perry Gets It Right: Recognizing Somaliland Is the Strategic Shift America Needs” argues that the United States should recognize Somaliland as an independent nation.

Congressman Perry Gets It Right: Recognizing Somaliland Is the Strategic Shift America Needs

By Ibrahim Muse Baqardhe

The recent introduction of the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act by Congressman Scott Perry marks a watershed moment in U.S. foreign policy toward the Horn of Africa. After more than three decades of peace, democratic governance, and self-reliance, Somaliland is finally being recognized not only for what it is, a stable, self-governing nation, but also for what it represents: a reliable partner in a region facing mounting geopolitical threats.

“For more than three decades, Somaliland demonstrated the kind of governance, stability, and cooperation that America should support,” said Congressman Perry. “Foreign adversaries are on the march in Africa and around the globe, and it’s in our national interest to strengthen relationships with reliable partners who share our values and contribute to our security—whenever and wherever possible.”

This statement, backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, cuts through decades of inertia and diplomatic ambiguity. Somaliland is no longer a peripheral issue, it is central to U.S. strategic priorities in East Africa.

Somaliland vs. Somalia: A Tale of Two Trajectories

The United States has invested more than $1 billion in Somalia over the years, in the hopes of building a stable, democratic state. Yet the Somalia government, despite that support, is actively aligning itself with China, a rising global adversary of the United States. Somalia’s explicit opposition to Taiwan’s democratic elections and deepening partnership with Beijing show a clear disregard for U.S. interests and allies.

This relationship undermines Washington’s objectives in the Horn of Africa and directly challenges the sovereignty and security of Somaliland, a pro-Western, democratic actor that has consistently resisted Chinese influence.

Somaliland: A Democratic Ally and Strategic Foothold

Unlike Mogadishu, Somaliland has not bent to Beijing’s pressure. Instead, it has built strong ties with democratic allies like Taiwan, supported press freedom, held multiple democratic elections, and maintained internal security; all without foreign military support or significant U.S. aid.

As Congressman Andy Ogles put it:

“Somaliland has established itself as a stable, democratic, and reliable partner in East Africa. As China expands its influence across the globe, strengthening our alliances with free nations like Somaliland is more important than ever.”

Congressman Pat Harrigan added:

“They’ve governed themselves peacefully for decades, built strong ties with Taiwan, and refused to bow to the Chinese Communist Party. They’ve even offered the U.S. military access to a key port in the Gulf of Aden. That’s what a real partner looks like.”

The case is clear. Somaliland is a natural ally in a region where few exist.

Geostrategic Significance

With over 500 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Aden, a maritime chokepoint through which 10% of global trade passes, Somaliland offers the U.S. a vital strategic location. Its proximity to the Red Sea, Arabian Peninsula, and volatile regions like Yemen and Ethiopia make it an ideal location for logistical, naval, and intelligence operations.

Crucially, Somaliland could help reduce America’s dependence on Djibouti, which now hosts China’s first overseas military base. By recognizing Somaliland, the U.S. would be directly countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative and asserting a stronger presence in East Africa.

Time to Abandon the Outdated ‘One Somalia Policy’

The United States’ adherence to a “single Somalia policy” is increasingly untenable. It ignores political realities on the ground and undermines potential alliances with responsible, capable partners like Somaliland. As Congressman Tom Tiffany rightly stated:

“It is a simple fact that Somaliland is a sovereign and self-governing nation separate from Somalia, and U.S. policy should reflect that.”

The bill also emphasizes:

“At a time of intensifying competition with China, Iran, and other hostile actors in the region and around the globe, the United States cannot afford to brush off allies. This bill ensures American leadership remains strong in East Africa, and sends a clear signal that the U.S. will stand with responsible partners who uphold stability and sovereignty.”

A Call to Action for U.S. Leadership

Recognizing Somaliland is not just a diplomatic formality; it is a strategic necessity. It aligns with America’s values of democracy and self-determination, and it strengthens the U.S. position in a region increasingly contested by China, Iran, and other adversarial actors.

President Donald Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio must act decisively. The era of propping up a dysfunctional Somalia government that undermines U.S. interests earned recognition. America needs the partnership. The time to act is now.

About the Author

Ibrahim Muse Baqardhe is a political analyst and economist with a focus on politics, democracy, human rights, and diplomacy. He can be reached at X: @IbraM2035

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.