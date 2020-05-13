A woman who is divorced by her husband has to wait (at least) 3 monthly periods and a woman whose husband died has to wait (at least) 4 months and 10 days before they can marry again.

If she turns out to be pregnant, then her waiting period lasts until the birth of the child. This has surprised modern science after discovering of (imprint man water).

The liquid imprint of a man contains 62 proteins and it differs from one man to another, just like our fingerprints.

It’s like a personal code for each man and a woman’s body carries the computer where the code can be put.

If a woman marries another man immediately after the divorce or allows other codes to enter her, it’s like viruses entering the computer.

This will cause imbalance and it’ll bring dangerous infectious diseases.

It has been proven scientifically, during the first menstrual period after divorce, the woman removes 32% to 35%. Second period 67% to 72% and the third period 99.9% of the man’s imprint.

The womb is cleansed from the previous imprint after 3 menstrual periods and it’ll be ready to receive new imprint without injury or harm.

Therefore the practice of prostitution or sleeping with more than one man causes dangerous diseases as a result of the mixing of sperm fluid in the womb.

The waiting period of a widow needs more time to remove this code. Because grief makes the imprint to settle inside the womb in a very strong way.

That’s why Allah A’aza wa Jal Said {four months and ten days}. This period is for the man’s water imprint to vanish completely inside the womb of a widow.

This fact made an embryologist carry out an investigation into the neighborhood of African Muslims in America. He found out that all women carry their husbands’ imprint only.

Investigation in another neighborhood of non-Muslim women shows that they possess multiple man’s imprints, from two to three.

From that, they discovered that Islam is the only religion that guarantees women’s immunity and holding of society.

Therefore Muslim women are the cleanest on earth.

